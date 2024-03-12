Blade Air Mobility, Inc.: Blade Air Mobility Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue up 24.5% versus the prior year to $47.5 million in Q4 2023 and up 54.1% in the full year 2023 to $225.2 million

Net loss increased $(18.5) million versus the prior year to $(33.9) million in Q4 2023 and increased $(28.8) million in the full year 2023 to $(56.1) million; Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2.7 million versus the prior year to $(5.2) million in Q4 2023 and increased by $10.8 million to $(16.6) million in the full year 2023

Introduced guidance for Adjusted EBITDA profitability in full-year 2024 and Adjusted EBITDA in the double-digit millions for 2025

Announced pending acquisition of eight jet aircraft to support continued growth in Medical, enabling lower cost service with improved availability for the hospitals we serve and superior unit economics for Blade; new organ placement service launched in December, as planned

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, "Blade" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 47,478 $ 38,135 24.5 % $ 225,180 $ 146,120 54.1 % Cost of revenue 38,468 33,160 16.0 % 183,058 123,845 47.8 % Software development 988 1,622 (39.1) % 4,627 5,545 (16.6) % General and administrative 41,242 20,576 100.4 % 95,174 62,510 52.3 % Selling and marketing 2,413 2,455 (1.7) % 10,438 7,749 34.7 % Total operating expenses 83,111 57,813 43.8 % 293,297 199,649 46.9 % Loss from operations (35,633 ) (19,678 ) 81.1 % (68,117 ) (53,529 ) 27.3 % Net loss $ (33,941 ) $ (15,415 ) 120.2 % $ (56,076 ) $ (27,260 ) 105.7 % Passenger loss $ (25,349 ) $ (5,771 ) 339.2 % $ (33,503 ) $ (14,029 ) 138.8 % Medical loss $ (2,443 ) $ (5,145 ) (52.5) % $ (1,388 ) $ (2,930 ) (52.6) % Unallocated corporate expenses and software development $ (7,841 ) $ (8,762 ) (10.5) % $ (33,226 ) $ (36,570 ) (9.1) %





NON-GAAP(1) FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 % Change GAAP Revenue $ 47,478 $ 38,135 24.5% $ 225,180 $ 146,120 54.1% GAAP Cost of revenue 38,468 33,160 16.0% 183,058 123,845 47.8% Non-cash timing of ROU asset amortization - 464 (100.0%) - 612 (100.0%) Flight Profit 9,010 5,439 65.7% 42,122 22,887 84.0% Flight Margin 19.0 % 14.3 % 471bps 18.7 % 15.7 % 304bps Adjusted Corporate Expense (1) 14,258 13,394 6.5% 58,755 50,338 16.7% Adjusted Corporate Expense as a percentage of GAAP Revenue 30.0 % 35.1 % (510)bps 26.1 % 34.4 % (836bps) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (5,248 ) $ (7,955 ) (34.0%) $ (16,633 ) $ (27,451 ) (39.4%) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP Revenue (11.1) % (20.9) % 980bps (7.4) % (18.8) % 1,140bps Passenger Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (2,635 ) $ (3,769 ) (30.1%) $ (4,988 ) $ (6,367 ) (21.7%) Medical Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 2,505 $ 1,587 57.8% $ 10,754 $ 5,116 110.2% Adjusted unallocated corporate expenses and software development (1) $ (5,118 ) $ (5,773 ) (11.3%) $ (22,399 ) $ (26,200 ) (14.5%)

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Information" sections attached to this release for an explanation of Non-GAAP measures used and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

"After a rewarding year of strong growth, flight profit margin expansion and cost structure improvements, we are now confident to begin providing guidance to our investors for positive Adjusted EBITDA for the year-ending December 31, 2024 and double-digit Adjusted EBITDA in 2025(2)," said Rob Wiesenthal, Blade's Chief Executive Officer. "Though Q4 is a seasonally light quarter for Blade, we remained focused on continued margin enhancement and significant additions to our dedicated aircraft fleet, highlighted by the acquisition of eight jets for our organ transportation business. These initiatives will further improve our competitive positioning without compromising the benefits of our asset-light model, as the vast majority of our Medical flights and nearly 100% of our Passenger flights will continued to be serviced by third-party owned and operated aircraft."



"We've made huge progress transitioning more and more of our Medical flights to dedicated aircraft that provide us with fixed cost leverage as we grow and are strategically based near our hospital customers," said Will Heyburn, Blade's Chief Financial Officer. "This is a win-win that has enabled us to increase our Flight Profit per trip while reducing costs for our hospital customers. When paired with our growing fleet of medical vehicles and new organ placement offering, we believe we've built the most cost-effective and reliable end-to-end organ logistics platform in the United States. At the same time, we improved our Passenger flight profit margins by five percentage points in Q4 2023 versus the prior year, demonstrating our path to full-year profitability in the Passenger segment, which we expect in 2025."

"Our Medical business has more than tripled since our acquisition of Trinity in 2021, presenting us with an opportunity to further leverage our scale through the acquisition of a limited number of jet aircraft. By purchasing aircraft that we already utilize exclusively and by maintaining the existing operator and crews, we expect to capture incremental fixed cost leverage without the risk of building a new medical aircraft operation from the ground up," said Melissa Tomkiel, Blade's President. "We remain committed to our asset-light model and expect the significant majority of our flying to remain with third party owned and operated aircraft."

(2) We have not reconciled the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance included above to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain costs, the most significant of which are incentive compensation (including stock-based compensation), transaction-related expenses, certain fair value measurements, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 24.5% to $47.5 million in the current quarter versus $38.1 million in the prior year period.

Flight Profit ( 1) increased 65.7% to $9.0 million in the current quarter versus $5.4 million in the prior year period, driven by strong growth in our MediMobility Organ Transport business and improved profitability across our U.S. Short Distance business.

increased 65.7% to $9.0 million in the current quarter versus $5.4 million in the prior year period, driven by strong growth in our MediMobility Organ Transport business and improved profitability across our U.S. Short Distance business. Flight Margin ( 1) improved to 19.0% in the current quarter from 14.3% in the prior year period, driven by increased use of dedicated aircraft and owned ground vehicles in our MediMobility Organ Transport business line, which results in lower costs, improved pricing and utilization in our New York by-the-seat airport transfer product, and a reduction in spot market jet charter costs, which decreased more quickly than our jet charter pricing.

improved to 19.0% in the current quarter from 14.3% in the prior year period, driven by increased use of dedicated aircraft and owned ground vehicles in our MediMobility Organ Transport business line, which results in lower costs, improved pricing and utilization in our New York by-the-seat airport transfer product, and a reduction in spot market jet charter costs, which decreased more quickly than our jet charter pricing. Short Distance revenue increased 13.6% to $10.7 million in the current quarter versus $9.4 million in the prior year period. Growth was driven by an increase in seat volume and improved pricing in our New York by-the-seat airport transfer product, increased revenue in Europe and in Canada.

MediMobility Organ Transport revenue increased 47.9% to $32.0 million in the current quarter versus $21.6 million in the prior year period, driven by the addition of new transplant center customers, increased average trip distance, growth with existing customers, and strong overall market growth.

Jet and Other revenue decreased (32.4)% to $4.8 million in the current quarter versus $7.1 million in the prior year period driven primarily by the discontinuation of our seasonal by-the-seat jet service between New York and South Florida and softer jet charter demand.

Net loss increased 120.2% to $(33.9) million in the current quarter versus $(15.4) million in the prior year period and increased as a percentage of revenues to (71.5)% in the current quarter from (40.4)% in the prior year period, primarily due to a $20.8 million impairment charge on intangible assets related to the Blade Europe acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) improved to $(5.2) million in the current quarter versus $(8.0) million in the prior year period, and improved as a percentage of revenues to (11.1)% in the current quarter from (20.9)% in the prior year period primarily due to a 57.8% increase in Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA to $2.5 million in the current quarter, a $1.1 million improvement in Passenger Segment Adjusted EBITDA to $(2.6) million and a $0.7 million improvement in Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses and Software Development to $(5.1) million.

improved to $(5.2) million in the current quarter versus $(8.0) million in the prior year period, and improved as a percentage of revenues to (11.1)% in the current quarter from (20.9)% in the prior year period primarily due to a 57.8% increase in Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA to $2.5 million in the current quarter, a $1.1 million improvement in Passenger Segment Adjusted EBITDA to $(2.6) million and a $0.7 million improvement in Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses and Software Development to $(5.1) million. Ended Q4 2023 with $166.1 million in cash and short term investments.

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

Launched Trinity Organ Placement Services ("TOPS") in December, a new Medical service helping transplant centers determine if an organ is a match for a potential recipient.

Announced pending acquisition of eight Hawker 800 aircraft which had previously been 100% dedicated to Blade's Medical business. The $21.0 million acquisition cost will be funded through $11.7 million in cash and $9.3 million in existing deposits with the operator.

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Information" sections attached to this release for an explanation of Non-GAAP measures used and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Outlook (1)

For the full year 2024, we expect:

Revenue of $240 million to $250 million

Positive Adjusted EBITDA

For the full year 2025, we expect:

Double-digit year-over-year revenue growth

Double-digit Adjusted EBITDA

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call starting at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, 2024 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

A live audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.blade.com/. An archived replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for one year.

(1) We have not reconciled the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance included above to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain costs, the most significant of which are incentive compensation (including stock-based compensation), transaction-related expenses, certain fair value measurements, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Blade believes that the non-GAAP measures discussed below, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") results, provide useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses, Corporate Expenses, Adjusted Corporate Expenses, Flight Profit, Flight Margin and Free Cash Flow have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables within this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA - Blade reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations (as shown in the table below). Blade defines Segment Adjusted EBITDA as segment income (loss) excluding non-cash items or certain transactions that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations.

Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses - Blade defines Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses as expenses attributable to our Corporate expenses and software development operating segment less non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations that cannot be allocated to either of our reporting segments (Passenger and Medical). Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses has the same meaning as Segment Adjusted EBITDA for our Corporate expenses and software development operating segment and is reconciled in the tables below under the caption "Reconciliation of Segment Income (loss) to Segment Adjusted EBITDA."

Corporate Expenses and Adjusted Corporate Expenses - Blade defines Corporate Expenses as total operating expenses excluding cost of revenue. Blade defines Adjusted Corporate Expenses as Corporate Expenses excluding non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations.

Flight Profit and Flight Margin - Blade defines Flight Profit as revenue less cost of revenue, and in 2022 excluding non-cash right-of-use ("ROU") asset amortization. Cost of revenue consists of flight costs paid to operators of aircraft and cars, landing fees, ROU asset amortization and internal costs incurred in generating ground transportation revenue using the Company's owned cars. Blade defines Flight Margin for a period as Flight Profit for the period divided by revenue for the same period. Blade believes that Flight Profit and Flight Margin provide a more accurate measure of the profitability of the Company's flight and ground operations, as they focus solely on the direct costs associated with those operations. Blade believes the exclusion of ROU asset amortization from Flight Profit and Flight Margin is helpful as it better represents the Company's actual payable charges in exchange for flights served by the operators. We also believe that excluding this non-cash ROU asset amortization expense will aid in comparing to prior and future periods as we do not expect it to re-occur after the fourth quarter of 2022, which it did not, as shown in the table below.

Free Cash Flow - Blade defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

Financial Results

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data, unaudited)

December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 27,873 $ 41,338 Restricted cash (1) 1,148 3,085 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $98 and $0 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 21,005 10,877 Short-term investments 138,264 150,740 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,971 12,086 Total current assets 206,261 218,126 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,899 2,037 Intangible assets, net 20,519 46,365 Goodwill 40,373 39,445 Operating right-of-use asset 23,484 17,692 Other non-current assets (1) 1,402 1,360 Total assets $ 294,938 $ 325,025 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 23,859 $ 16,536 Deferred revenue 6,845 6,709 Operating lease liability, current 4,787 3,362 Total current liabilities 35,491 26,607 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liability 4,958 7,083 Operating lease liability, long-term 19,738 14,970 Deferred tax liability 451 1,876 Total liabilities 60,638 50,536 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. No shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 authorized; 75,131,425 and 71,660,617 shares issued at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 7 7 Additional paid in capital 390,083 375,873 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,964 2,287 Accumulated deficit (159,754 ) (103,678 ) Total stockholders' equity 234,300 274,489 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 294,938 $ 325,025

(1) Prior year amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 47,478 $ 38,135 $ 225,180 $ 146,120 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 38,468 33,160 183,058 123,845 Software development 988 1,622 4,627 5,545 General and administrative 41,242 20,576 95,174 62,510 Selling and marketing 2,413 2,455 10,438 7,749 Total operating expenses 83,111 57,813 293,297 199,649 Loss from operations (35,633 ) (19,678 ) (68,117 ) (53,529 ) Other non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 2,264 1,542 8,442 3,434 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,698 ) 1,984 2,125 24,225 Realized gain (loss) from sales of short-term investments 103 (91 ) 8 (2,162 ) Total other non-operating income 669 3,435 10,575 25,497 Loss before income taxes (34,964 ) (16,243 ) (57,542 ) (28,032 ) Income tax benefit (1,023 ) (828 ) (1,466 ) (772 ) Net loss $ (33,941 ) $ (15,415 ) $ (56,076 ) $ (27,260 )





BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (33,941 ) $ (15,415 ) $ (56,076 ) $ (27,260 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,806 1,984 7,111 5,725 Stock-based compensation 3,153 2,650 12,501 8,277 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,698 (1,984 ) (2,125 ) (24,225 ) Impairment of intangible assets 20,753 - 20,753 - Realized (gain) loss from sales of short-term investments (103 ) 91 (8 ) 2,162 Realized foreign exchange loss - (1 ) 6 6 Accretion of interest income on held-to-maturity securities (1,803 ) (783 ) (6,519 ) (1,094 ) Deferred tax benefit (1,023 ) (772 ) (1,466 ) (772 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 48 (129 ) 48 68 Bad debt expense (8 ) - 163 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,928 ) (1,474 ) (6,032 ) (5,255 ) Accounts receivable 125 (886 ) (10,254 ) (5,347 ) Other non-current assets 12 396 4 (663 ) Operating right-of-use assets/lease liabilities (42 ) 415 379 611 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,963 5,645 9,049 9,900 Deferred revenue (30 ) 1,154 117 737 Other - 5 - - Net cash used in operating activities (9,320 ) (9,104 ) (32,349 ) (37,130 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - - (48,101 ) Investment in joint venture (39 ) - (39 ) (190 ) Purchase of property and equipment (24 ) (11 ) (2,109 ) (730 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 138 - 138 - Purchase of short-term investments - (151 ) (135 ) (729 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments - 10,000 20,532 258,377 Purchase of held-to-maturity investments - (87,376 ) (265,835 ) (227,287 ) Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity investments - 78,000 264,537 98,000 Net cash provided by investing activities 75 462 17,089 79,340 Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 7 6 70 87 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (30 ) (6 ) (146 ) (1,171 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23 ) - (76 ) (1,084 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash balances 15 81 (66 ) 72 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,253 ) (8,561 ) (15,402 ) 41,198 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning 38,274 52,984 44,423 3,225 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - ending $ 29,021 $ 44,423 $ 29,021 $ 44,423 Reconciliation to consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,873 $ 41,338 $ 27,873 $ 41,338 Restricted cash 1,148 3,085 1,148 3,085 Total $ 29,021 $ 44,423 $ 29,021 $ 44,423





Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Information

DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Passenger segment Short Distance $ 10,703 $ 9,418 $ 70,700 $ 44,986 Jet and Other 4,784 7,081 27,876 29,355 Total $ 15,487 $ 16,499 $ 98,576 $ 74,341 Medical segment MediMobility Organ Transport $ 31,991 $ 21,636 126,604 71,779 Total $ 31,991 $ 21,636 $ 126,604 $ 71,779 Total Revenue $ 47,478 $ 38,135 $ 225,180 $ 146,120





SEGMENT INFORMATION: REVENUE, FLIGHT PROFIT, FLIGHT MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH RECONCILIATION TO TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Passenger $ 15,487 $ 16,499 $ 98,576 $ 74,341 Medical 31,991 21,636 126,604 71,779 Total Revenue $ 47,478 $ 38,135 $ 225,180 $ 146,120 Passenger $ 2,580 $ 1,886 $ 19,444 $ 11,295 Medical 6,430 3,553 22,678 11,592 Total Flight Profit $ 9,010 $ 5,439 $ 42,122 $ 22,887 Passenger 16.7 % 11.4 % 19.7 % 15.2 % Medical 20.1 % 16.4 % 17.9 % 16.1 % Total Flight Margin 19.0 % 14.3 % 18.7 % 15.7 % Passenger $ (2,635 ) $ (3,769 ) $ (4,988 ) $ (6,367 ) Medical 2,505 1,587 10,754 5,116 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA (130 ) (2,182 ) 5,766 (1,251 ) Adjusted unallocated corporate expenses and software development (5,118 ) (5,773 ) (22,399 ) (26,200 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,248 ) $ (7,955 ) $ (16,633 ) $ (27,451 )





SEATS FLOWN - ALL PASSENGER FLIGHTS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Seats flown - all passenger flights 33,600 31,193 154,608 106,368





REVENUE, FLIGHT PROFIT, FLIGHT MARGIN, ADJUSTED CORPORATE EXPENSES, ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Revenue $ 47,478 $ 38,135 $ 225,180 $ 146,120 Flight Profit 9,010 5,439 42,122 22,887 Flight Margin 19.0 % 14.3 % 18.7 % 15.7 % Adjusted Corporate Expense 14,258 13,394 58,755 50,338 Adjusted Corporate Expense as a percentage of Revenue 30.0 % 35.1 % 26.1 % 34.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,248 ) $ (7,955 ) $ (16,633 ) $ (27,451 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue (11.1) % (20.9) % (7.4) % (18.8) %





RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE LESS COST OF REVENUE TO FLIGHT PROFIT AND LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 47,478 $ 38,135 $ 225,180 $ 146,120 Cost of revenue (1) (38,468 ) (33,160 ) (183,058 ) (123,845 ) Non-cash timing of ROU asset amortization - 464 - 612 Flight Profit $ 9,010 $ 5,439 $ 42,122 $ 22,887 Flight Margin 19.0 % 14.3 % 18.7 % 15.7 % Flight Profit $ 9,010 $ 5,439 $ 42,122 $ 22,887 Reconciling items: Non-cash timing of ROU asset amortization - (464 ) - (612 ) Software development (988 ) (1,622 ) (4,627 ) (5,545 ) General and administrative (41,242 ) (20,576 ) (95,174 ) (62,510 ) Selling and marketing (2,413 ) (2,455 ) (10,438 ) (7,749 ) Loss from operations $ (35,633 ) $ (19,678 ) $ (68,117 ) $ (53,529 )

(1) Cost of revenue consists of flight costs paid to operators of aircraft and cars, landing fees, ROU asset amortization and internal costs incurred in generating organ ground transportation revenue using the Company's owned cars.





RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT REVENUE TO SEGMENT FLIGHT PROFIT AND SEGMENT LOSS

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Passenger Medical Passenger Medical Revenue $ 15,487 $ 31,991 $ 16,499 $ 21,636 Cost of revenue (12,907 ) (25,561 ) (15,077 ) (18,083 ) Non-cash timing of ROU asset amortization - - 464 - Flight Profit $ 2,580 $ 6,430 $ 1,886 $ 3,553 Flight Margin 16.7 % 20.1 % 11.4 % 16.4 % Flight Profit $ 2,580 $ 6,430 $ 1,886 $ 3,553 Reconciling items: Non-cash timing of ROU asset amortization - - (464 ) - All other operating expenses(1) (27,929 ) (8,873 ) (7,193 ) (8,698 ) Segment loss $ (25,349 ) $ (2,443 ) $ (5,771 ) $ (5,145 ) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Passenger Medical Passenger Medical Revenue $ 98,576 $ 126,604 $ 74,341 $ 71,779 Cost of revenue (79,132 ) (103,926 ) (63,658 ) (60,187 ) Non-cash timing of ROU asset amortization - - 612 - Flight Profit $ 19,444 $ 22,678 $ 11,295 $ 11,592 Flight Margin 19.7 % 17.9 % 15.2 % 16.1 % Flight Profit $ 19,444 $ 22,678 $ 11,295 $ 11,592 Reconciling items: Non-cash timing of ROU asset amortization - - (612 ) - All other operating expenses(1) (52,947 ) (24,066 ) (24,712 ) (14,522 ) Segment loss $ (33,503 ) $ (1,388 ) $ (14,029 ) $ (2,930 )

(1) All other operating expenses refer to the total of software development, general and administrative and selling and marketing expense.





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED CORPORATE EXPENSES

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 47,478 $ 38,135 $ 225,180 $ 146,120 Total operating expenses 83,111 57,813 293,297 199,649 Subtract: Cost of revenue 38,468 33,160 183,058 123,845 Corporate Expenses $ 44,643 $ 24,653 $ 110,239 $ 75,804 Corporate Expenses as percentage of Revenue 94.0 % 64.6 % 49.0 % 51.9 % Adjustments to reconcile Corporate Expenses to Adjusted Corporate Expenses Subtract: Depreciation and amortization 1,806 1,984 7,111 5,725 Stock-based compensation 3,153 2,650 12,501 8,277 Legal and regulatory advocacy fees (1) 46 (180 ) 686 1,874 Executive severance costs 182 269 447 269 SOX readiness costs 72 - 252 - Contingent consideration compensation (earn-out) (2) 4,373 6,289 9,734 6,289 M&A transaction costs - 247 - 3,032 Impairment of intangible assets (3) 20,753 - 20,753 $ - Adjusted Corporate Expenses $ 14,258 $ 13,394 $ 58,755 $ 50,338 Adjusted Corporate Expenses as percentage of Revenue 30.0 % 35.1 % 26.1 % 34.4 %

(1) Represents certain legal and regulatory advocacy fees for matters (primarily the proposed restrictions at East Hampton Airport and the potential operational restrictions on large jet aircraft at Westchester Airport) that we do not consider representative of legal and regulatory advocacy costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business. It is worth noting that we do not anticipate incurring any further legal fees related to the Westchester litigation.

(2) Represents contingent consideration compensation for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 of $4,373 and $10,073, respectively, in connection with the Trinity acquisition in respect of 2023 results and a $339 credit recorded in connection with the settlement of the equity-based portion of Trinity's contingent consideration that was paid in the first quarter of 2023 in respect of 2022 results.

(3) Represents impairment in Blade Europe's intangible assets, specifically its exclusive rights to air transportation rights. The impairment was as a result of adjustments made to the near term projections for revenue, expenses and expected EVA introduction, to reflect our experience operating Blade Europe since September 2022 as well as expected delays in the commercialization of EVA.





RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (33,941 ) $ (15,415 ) $ (56,076 ) $ (27,260 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,806 1,984 7,111 5,725 Stock-based compensation 3,153 2,650 12,501 8,277 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,698 (1,984 ) (2,125 ) (24,225 ) Realized (gain) loss from sales of short-term investments (103 ) 91 (8 ) 2,162 Interest income, net (2,264 ) (1,542 ) (8,442 ) (3,434 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,023 ) (828 ) (1,466 ) (772 ) Legal and regulatory advocacy fees (1) 46 (180 ) 686 1,874 Executive severance costs 182 269 447 269 SOX readiness costs 72 - 252 - Contingent consideration compensation (earn-out) (2) 4,373 6,289 9,734 6,289 M&A transaction costs - 247 - 3,032 Impairment of intangible assets (3) 20,753 - 20,753 - Non-cash timing of ROU asset amortization - 464 - 612 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,248 ) $ (7,955 ) $ (16,633 ) $ (27,451 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue (11.1) % (20.9 )% (7.4 )% (18.8 )%

(1) Represents certain legal and regulatory advocacy fees for matters (primarily the proposed restrictions at East Hampton Airport and the potential operational restrictions on large jet aircraft at Westchester Airport) that we do not consider representative of legal and regulatory advocacy costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business. It is worth noting that we do not anticipate incurring any further legal fees related to the Westchester litigation.

(2) Represents contingent consideration compensation for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 of $4,373 and $10,073, respectively, in connection with the Trinity acquisition in respect of 2023 results and a $339 credit recorded in connection with the settlement of the equity-based portion of Trinity's contingent consideration that was paid in the first quarter of 2023 in respect of 2022 results.

(3) Represents impairment in Blade Europe's intangible assets, specifically its exclusive rights to air transportation rights. The impairment was as a result of adjustments made to the near term projections for revenue, expenses and expected EVA introduction, to reflect our experience operating Blade Europe since September 2022 as well as expected delays in the commercialization of EVA.





RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY / (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (9,320 ) $ (9,104 ) $ (32,349 ) $ (37,130 ) Purchase of property and equipment (24 ) (11 ) (2,109 ) (730 ) Free Cash Flow $ (9,344 ) $ (9,115 ) $ (34,458 ) $ (37,860 )





RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INCOME (LOSS) TO SEGMENT NET INCOME (LOSS) AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Passenger Medical Unallocated Corporate expenses and software development Passenger Medical Unallocated Corporate expenses and software development Segment income (loss) $ (25,349 ) $ (2,443 ) $ (7,841 ) $ (5,771 ) $ (5,145 ) $ (8,762 ) Total other non-operating income - - 669 - - 3,435 Income tax benefit - - 1,023 - - 828 Segment net loss $ (25,349 ) $ (2,443 ) $ (6,149 ) $ (5,771 ) $ (5,145 ) $ (4,499 ) Reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization 1,331 424 51 1,447 364 173 Stock-based compensation 402 151 2,600 271 79 2,300 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - - 1,698 - - (1,984 ) Realized (gain) loss from sales of short-term investments - - (103 ) - - 91 Interest income, net - - (2,264 ) - - (1,542 ) Income tax expense (benefit) - - (1,023 ) - - (828 ) Legal and regulatory advocacy fees (1) 46 - - (180 ) - - Executive severance costs 182 - - - - 269 SOX readiness costs - - 72 - - - Contingent consideration compensation (earn-out) (2) - 4,373 - - 6,289 - Non-cash timing of ROU asset amortization - - - 464 - - M&A transaction costs - - - - - 247 Impairment of intangible assets (3) 20,753 - - - - - Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,635 ) $ 2,505 $ (5,118 ) $ (3,769 ) $ 1,587 $ (5,773 )

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Passenger Medical Unallocated Corporate expenses and software development Passenger Medical Unallocated Corporate expenses and software development Segment income (loss) $ (33,503 ) $ (1,388 ) $ (33,226 ) $ (14,029 ) $ (2,930 ) $ (36,570 ) Total other non-operating income - - 10,575 25,497 Income tax benefit - - 1,466 772 Segment net loss $ (33,503 ) $ (1,388 ) $ (21,185 ) $ (14,029 ) $ (2,930 ) $ (10,301 ) Reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization 5,204 1,703 204 3,949 1,488 288 Stock-based compensation 1,497 705 10,299 1,227 269 6,781 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - - (2,125 ) - - (24,225 ) Realized (gain) loss from sales of short-term investments - - (8 ) - - 2,162 Interest income, net - - (8,442 ) - - (3,434 ) Income tax expense (benefit) - - (1,466 ) (772 ) Legal and regulatory advocacy fees (1) 686 - - 1,874 - - Executive severance costs 375 - 72 - - 269 SOX readiness costs - - 252 - - - Contingent consideration compensation (earn-out) (2) - 9,734 - - 6,289 - Non-cash timing of ROU asset amortization - - - 612 - - M&A transaction costs - - - 3,032 Impairment of intangible assets (3) 20,753 - - - - - - Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,988 ) $ 10,754 $ (22,399 ) $ (6,367 ) $ 5,116 $ (26,200 )

(1) Represents certain legal and regulatory advocacy fees for matters (primarily the proposed restrictions at East Hampton Airport and the potential operational restrictions on large jet aircraft at Westchester Airport) that we do not consider representative of legal and regulatory advocacy costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business. It is worth noting that we do not anticipate incurring any further legal fees related to the Westchester litigation.

(2) Represents contingent consideration compensation for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 of $4,373 and $10,073, respectively, in connection with the Trinity acquisition in respect of 2023 results and a $339 credit recorded in connection with the settlement of the equity-based portion of Trinity's contingent consideration that was paid in the first quarter of 2023 in respect of 2022 results.

(3) Represents impairment in Blade Europe's intangible assets, specifically its exclusive rights to air transportation rights. The impairment was as a result of adjustments made to the near term projections for revenue, expenses and expected EVA introduction, to reflect our experience operating Blade Europe since September 2022 as well as expected delays in the commercialization of EVA.





LAST TWELVE MONTHS DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve

Months December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Product Line: Short Distance $ 70,700 $ 10,703 $ 30,388 $ 19,184 $ 10,425 Jet and Other 27,876 4,784 7,607 7,406 8,079 MediMobility Organ Transport 126,604 31,991 33,447 34,399 26,767 Total Revenue $ 225,180 $ 47,478 $ 71,442 $ 60,989 $ 45,271





About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility provides air transportation and logistics for hospitals across the United States, where it is one of the largest transporters of human organs for transplant, and for passengers, with helicopter and fixed wing services primarily in the Northeast United States, Southern Europe and Western Canada. Based in New York City, Blade's asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure and proprietary technologies, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or "eVTOL"), enabling lower cost air mobility that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit www.blade.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by the use of words such as "will", "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also relate to Blade's future prospects, developments and business strategies. In particular, such forward-looking statements include statements concerning Blade's future financial and operating performance (including the discussion of 2024 and 2025 financial outlook and guidance), results of operations, industry environment and growth opportunities, plans to release guidance, new product lines, and the development and adoption of EVA technology. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blade's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include: our continued incurrence of significant losses; failure of the markets for our offerings to grow as expected, or at all; our ability to effectively market and sell air transportation as a substitute for conventional methods of transportation; reliance on certain customers in our Passenger segment revenue; the inability or unavailability to use or take advantage of the shift, or lack thereof, to EVA technology; our ability to successfully enter new markets and launch new routes and services; any adverse publicity stemming from accidents involving small aircraft, helicopters or charter flights and, in particular, any accidents involving our third-party operators; any change to the ownership of our aircraft and the challenges related thereto; the effects of competition; harm to our reputation and brand; our ability to provide high-quality customer support; our ability to maintain a high daily aircraft usage rate; changes in consumer preferences, discretionary spending and other economic conditions; impact of natural disasters, outbreaks and pandemics, economic, social, weather, geopolitical, growth constraints, and regulatory conditions or other circumstances on metropolitan areas and airports where we have geographic concentration; the effects of climate change, including potential increased impacts of severe weather and regulatory activity; the availability of aircraft fuel; our ability to address system failures, defects, errors, or vulnerabilities in our website, applications, backend systems or other technology systems or those of third-party technology providers; interruptions or security breaches of our information technology systems; our placements within mobile applications; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our use of open source software; our ability to expand and maintain our infrastructure network; our ability to access additional funding; the increase of costs and risks associated with international expansion; our ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate future acquisitions; our ability to manage our growth; increases in insurance costs or reductions in insurance coverage; the loss of key members of our management team; our ability to maintain our company culture; our reliance on contractual relationships with certain transplant centers and Organ Procurement Organizations; effects of fluctuating financial results; our reliance on third-party operators; the availability of third-party operators; disruptions to third party operators; increases in insurance costs or reductions in insurance coverage for our third-party aircraft operators; the possibility that our third-party aircraft operators may illegally, improperly or otherwise inappropriately operate our branded aircraft; our reliance on third-party web service providers; changes in our regulatory environment; risks and impact of any litigation we may be subject to; regulatory obstacles in local governments; the expansion of domestic and foreign privacy and security laws; the expansion of environmental regulations; our ability to remediate any material weaknesses or maintain internal controls over financial reporting; our ability to maintain effective internal controls and disclosure controls; changes in the fair value of our warrants; and other factors beyond our control. Additional factors can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Blade undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

Press Contacts

For Media Relations

Lee Gold

press@blade.com