Veho Puts Customers in Control by Launching Industry First Perfect Placement Photo Feature

Veho's innovative technology allows customers to share a photo of their preferred delivery location, helping eliminate misplaced or stolen packages

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Veho , the company revolutionizing package delivery and returns for the modern economy, announced today the launch of Perfect Placement, an industry-first feature allowing customers to take a photo of their preferred delivery location using the Veho Mobile App available in the iPhone and Android app stores. The photo is shared with the driver-partner delivering the package via the Veho Driver app at the time of delivery.

This new feature will help combat misplaced packages and package theft (AKA porch piracy) by giving consumers more control throughout the delivery process and allowing drivers to place packages precisely at the customer's desired location. The feature also makes life easier for Veho driver-partners, who are rated on each delivery by customers, by taking the guesswork out of where the safest place is to leave the package and giving them confidence they placed the package in the best place. Additionally, in April, Veho will roll out the ability for customers to drop a geo pin to accompany a photo further underscoring the ability for customers to control their delivery process.

"Veho is the world's most customer-focused delivery platform, and with the launch of Perfect Placement, we further raise the already high bar we have set for the best possible consumer delivery experience," said Veho CEO and Co-founder Itamar Zur. "This groundbreaking feature empowers consumers to designate a secure and reliable location and gives them peace of mind that every package delivery is safe and sound."

A recent survey sheds light on how package placement impacts the overall delivery experience with 48% of respondents noting delivery drop-off and more specifically package placement as their primary pain point. For brands, this point goes beyond the package placement with 77% of shoppers revealing they're unlikely to purchase from a brand again after a negative delivery experience. With the Veho Perfect Placement feature, brands can rest assured their customers have full control over deliveries and feel confident they will receive their order when and where they expect it.

Veho provides customers and brands an unparalleled shipping experience with an over 99% on-time delivery rate and 4.9/5 customer rating in over 42 markets and counting. Brand partners have seen 20% increases in customer repurchases, 40% growth in customer lifetime value, and 8% improvements in net promoter score from customers who received their box from Veho.

About Veho

Veho's mission is to power the future of commerce by making shopping, shipping and returns work seamlessly for everyone. Through an innovative end-to-end logistics infrastructure powered by the latest technology and designed for the needs of brands and consumers. Veho is reinventing shipping, and all parts of the post-purchase experience as we know it. Veho removes the pain from delivery and returns and creates new powerful opportunities for brands to engage and build deep loyalty with their customers, and delight them like never before. Learn more at shipveho.com .

