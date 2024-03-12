SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced it will present new preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

In a poster at the conference, SOTIO will present data from the company's BOXR platform of enhanced T cell therapies. SOTIO leveraged the BOXR technology to design CAR T cells enhanced with transgenes encoding GOT2 (glutamine oxaloacetate transaminase) and TIGAR (TP53-induced glycolysis and apoptosis regulator), both of which are believed to play a role in T cell fitness in the hostile solid tumor microenvironment. Compared to unmodified CAR T cells and CAR T cells enhanced with GOT2 solely, CAR T cells enhanced with GOT2 and TIGAR showed better tumor infiltration, lower levels of exhaustion, and superior anti-tumor activity in a mouse model of solid tumors.

SOTIO's lead candidate from the BOXR platform, BOXR1030 a GOT2-enhanced CAR T-cell therapy is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study for patients with solid tumors.

A second study to be presented at the meeting investigated the immunostimulatory effects of PARP inhibitors in models of epithelial ovarian cancer, determining their activity on molecular and cellular pathways to inform better combination therapy strategies with cancer immunotherapies.

Poster details are as follows:

Title: "Dual expression of exogenous glutamine oxaloacetate transaminase (GOT2) and TP53-induced glycolysis and apoptosis regulator (TIGAR) enhance CAR T cell activity in preclinical solid tumor models"

Presenting Author: Amy Jensen-Smith

Abstract Number: 4012

Date Time: April 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. PT



Title: "Immunological control by PARP inhibitors for successful immunotherapy in metastatic ovarian carcinoma"

Presenting Author: Peter Holicek

Abstract Number: 5278

Date Time: April 9, 2024, 1:30 p.m. 5:00 p.m. PT

Presentation materials will be available after presentations conclude here.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The SOTIO pipeline includes SOT102, a next-generation Claudin-18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate which entered the clinic in 2022; BOXR1030, a metabolically-enhanced CAR-T cell therapy targeting GPC3-expressing tumors as well as other molecules approaching clinical stage such as SOT201, our next-generation PD-1-inhibiting immunocytokine. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.

