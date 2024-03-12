Nexdata at TechAD Europe 2024: New Data Solutions for Autonomous Driving

Leading Provider Nexdata Demonstrates Advanced Annotation Platform and Ground Truth Data Processing Techniques, Revolutionizing AI Development in Autonomous Driving Sector

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / With the increasingly mature technology of artificial intelligence, more and more automotive enterprises are beginning to apply it to vehicles, adding more personalized and emotional new features to the driving experience.

Nexdata at TechAD Europe 2024

Nexdata's Team discussion with customers from BMW Group, RoboSense, GM, Continental, Mercedes-Benz Group, and others.

Nexdata has always been committed to creating a safer, more personalized, and more convenient journey experience. At the recent TechAD Europe 2024, Nexdata's overseas representative, Pan, actively engaged in discussions with the speakers and business partners on the processing of real-time ground truth data annotation during the icebreaker session held on the eve of the exhibition. The discussions ranged from how semi-supervised learning can improve the efficiency of labeling data to the application of pre-trained models in accelerating the generation of ground reality data, covering multiple cutting-edge technology areas.

On 11th March at TechAD Europe Booth #12, Nexdata showcased its latest data annotation platform, which leverages semi-automated driving capabilities to enhance the functionality of annotation products. Nexdata's latest version of the annotation platform integrates multiple functions such as ground detection algorithms, automatic color rendering, pre-labeling, interpolation algorithms, static object tracking algorithms, interactive pre-recognition, support for point cloud frames, and segmentation of the same template annotations, significantly improving productivity and efficiency in the data processing process. This platform is currently the only intelligent driving and riding data processing platform that integrates data processing, automated annotation, and machine quality inspection.

With years of experience in annotation implementation, Nexdata has provided a user-friendly experience for newcomers through a minimalist working interface and offers a variety of convenient deployment options to meet diverse needs. The debut of Nexdata at TechAD Europe 2024 has attracted considerable attention from the industry. As of now, Nexdata has successfully provided autonomous driving data solutions for various automotive enterprises including Audi, BMW, Toyota, Honda, Qualcomm, SAIC and others.

In this conference, Nexdata provided various automotive enterprise customers with the latest processing solutions for generating and providing high-quality data throughout the entire development cycle of autonomous driving artificial intelligence algorithms. Additionally, platform trial qualifications were offered to help customers gain a more intuitive understanding of how Nexdata enhances cost-effectiveness during the data processing process.

Nexdata is a company that provides high-quality training data solutions and is a trusted partner for numerous well-known clients. Its rich and instantly available Off-the-Shelf data, along with highly flexible data collection and annotation services, greatly assist companies in unleashing the potential of AI and driving rapid development in the artificial intelligence industry.

