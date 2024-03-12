Vibrant Wellness Introduces Regenere: A Revolutionary Personalized Skincare Regimen

Harnessing Genetic Insights for Better Skincare Solutions

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Vibrant Wellness, a pioneer in personalized wellness solutions, announced the launch of Regenere - an innovative skincare regimen that redefines personalized skincare. By leveraging genetic insights and detailed skin assessments, Regenere helps address individual skincare needs.

Regenere uses scientifically validated peptides, antioxidants, phospholipids, humectants, and vitamins to target five key skin-aging mechanisms.

"Our goal with Regenere is to harness our extensive research on peptides and genetics to bridge the gap between science and beauty," said Vasanth Jayaraman, COO at Vibrant Wellness.

The line's powerful peptide-based serums are enriched with over 20 active ingredients, including antioxidants, phospholipids, humectants, and vitamins, delivering visible results in as little as 14 days.

At the heart of Regenere is safety and efficacy. Each formulation is produced in FDA and ISO-regulated facilities and undergoes meticulous testing for mycotoxins, parabens, environmental toxins, and heavy metals.

Initial user feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with reports of enhanced skin firmness, brightness, and reduced under-eye puffiness within just four weeks.

The Regenere skincare program also features a supplement with absorption-boosting ingredients like N-Acetyl-Cysteine and beetroot powder.

"Regenere is more than skincare," added Jayaraman. "It represents our commitment to enable individualized health and wellness solutions backed by scientific rigor."

Regenere is available to wellness providers through vibrant-wellness.com and its healthcare eCommerce platform, Well ProZ.

About Vibrant Wellness:

Vibrant Wellness is a leading biotech company in Santa Clara, CA. As a CLIA-certified lab, Vibrant delivers life-transforming lab testing that empowers health and wellness providers to identify the root causes of patient health issues. Leading the charge in modern medicine and research, Vibrant provides personalized health analytics using cutting-edge, high-quality technology. The company firmly believes everyone can achieve better health and vibrant longevity through individualized solutions rooted in comprehensive testing. For more information, please visit vibrant-wellness.com.

Vibrant tests are developed by the CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory Vibrant America LLC. CLIA#:05D2078809.

