Chile's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 8. 5 GW at the end of December 2023, on 1. 65 GW of new projects for the year. The cumulative PV total represents 25. 6% of the nation's total power generation capacity. From pv magazine Latam Chile deployed 1. 652 MW of new PV systems in 2023, according to new statistics from Acesol, the Chilean PV association. The country's cumulative installed solar capacity reached 8. 5 GW as of the end of December 2023, which represents around 25. 6% of its total power generation capacity. Acesol also said that around 2,941 MW of the total PV capacity comes ...

