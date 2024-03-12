Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' American Robotics Partners with Senhive to Elevate Autonomous UAS Operations Through Advanced Integration of Airspace Surveillance Systems

Combined offering for global market with strengthened operational efficiency through the integration of Senhive's solutions into American Robotics' product portfolio

Senhive's solutions have been implemented in more than 14 countries including one of the largest maritime ports in the world

American Robotics has received an industry-leading FAA-approved BVLOS waiver, allowing it to operate its Optimus System in a complex environment, utilizing a ground-breaking suite of technologies for Detect and Avoid (DAA)

Demonstrating real-world operational success in collaboration with MassDOT and Mass Maritime Academy

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary American Robotics Inc. ("American Robotics") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Belgium-based Senhive BV, ("Senhive") a leading provider of innovative airspace security solutions. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies, enhancing their product and service offerings and advancing safe and autonomous uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) operations across defense, government, and commercial sectors.

The collaboration between American Robotics and Senhive enables integrated autonomous drone operations, incorporating cutting-edge Detect and Avoid (DAA), airspace safety and surveillance, and Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) solutions. Senhive products are trusted and used throughout the world and have been selected to provide airspace security and safety in Europe's biggest harbors like the Port of Antwerp, as well as in locations spanning from Antarctica to significant global events hosting millions of people.

Notably, this partnership was front-and-center this past week, where American Robotics conducted a demonstration in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics (MassDOT) and hosted by Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA), where the combined team flawlessly operated Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone missions under an FAA-approved waiver, completing challenging and wide-ranging data collection for maritime and infrastructure inspection, perimeter security, emergency management, and more using American Robotics' Optimus sUAS and the Senhive suite of products. This demonstration showcased the effectiveness of both companies' technologies in real-world scenarios, highlighting their commitment to innovation and safety.

Commenting on the partnership, American Robotics CEO, Timothy "T3" Tenne stated, "We are thrilled to engage with Senhive, aligning with our shared vision of advancing autonomous UAS operations. Senhive's expertise in airspace management and safety perfectly complements our commitment to delivering world-class autonomous technologies. Together, we are poised to redefine the standards in autonomous drone operations, enhancing safety and efficiency across multiple sectors."

Senhive CEO, Thomas Petracca stated, "Senhive's systems have been trusted and proven for over 5 years in more than 14 countries, and we believe the combined offering between American Robotics and Senhive is one of the safest autonomous systems on the market, complying to the highest standards within aviation and UAS industries."

As part of the collaboration, American Robotics and Senhive will integrate airspace safety technologies into American Robotics' product portfolio and will offer customers a multitude of standalone solutions. This integration will empower customers with enhanced capabilities, including real-time monitoring, streamlined operations, advanced DAA and C-UAS functionalities, Remote ID monitoring, and revolutionizing UAS operations in complex environments.

American Robotics CEO Timothy Tenne along with Thomas Petracca, Senhive CEO

