Commercial Vehicle Group: CVG Unveils STACC at MODEX 2024: Revolutionizing Micro Fulfillment

NEW ALBANY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) (NASDAQ:CVGI), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of electrical systems, vehicle components and accessories, plastic products and robotic assemblies, today introduced a new prototype automation system called STACC, a modular and expandable goods-to-person solution that is expected to be available in multiple configurations for connection to upstream and downstream automation systems. We believe STACC, which stands for Stacked, Tote, Automated, Conveyance Cube, could disrupt traditional micro-fulfillment markets. This new innovative solution is designed for rapid deployment to address the challenges posed by the surge in e-commerce demand, warehousing expenses, rising labor costs, and escalating real estate expenses. CVG is featuring in-person live demonstrations of STACC in booth C4489 at MODEX 2024 this week (March 10-14).

STACC's hyper-dense storage and picking solution is designed for optimal space utilization, while the modular concept allows expansion in X, Y, and Z directions. STACC boasts a user-friendly interface, complemented by an ergonomic and durable design, all geared toward minimizing operating costs while maximizing productivity. We believe STACC delivers a one- to two-year ROI in most applications.

STACC will be offered in two distinct designs, STACC Lite and STACC Pro (patents pending), providing tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers.

Minja Zahirovic, President of Industrial Automation for CVG, said: "STACC is the next step in our commitment to innovation and excellence in addressing the evolving needs of our customers. With its modular design, seamless scalability, and unmatched automation density, STACC is expected to revolutionize micro fulfillment, empowering businesses to optimize operations and stay ahead in today's dynamic market. At CVG, we're proud to introduce a solution that not only simplifies processes but also sets a new standard for efficiency and sustainability in the industry."

Visit CVG at MODEX 2024, March 10-14, in booth C4489 to experience STACC. Witness the future of micro fulfillment and join the pre-order list.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about CVG and its products is available at www.cvgrp.com.

