Growing traction with certain agencies for PARA OPS and new 40mm ARWEN cartridge

KWESST invited by the Los Angeles Police Department to showcase products to more than 100 law enforcement agencies at its 2024 Less Lethal Expo

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) (TSXV: KWE) (TSXV: KWE.WT.U) ("KWESST" or the "Company") today reported on its demonstrations of PARA OPS to Southern California law enforcement agencies at their request following demonstrations at SHOT Show 2024 in Las Vegas in January.

"These are progressive and opinion-leading agencies in the U.S.," said Sean Homuth, KWESST President and CEO. The Company stated that it continues to conduct a program of test and evaluation with a growing number of agencies following interest expressed at SHOT Show in its new PARA OPS and new ARWEN 40mm products.

KWESST has also been invited by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to its invitation-only Less Lethal Expo 2024 to be held June 6, 2024 at the LAPD Elysian Park Academy, with more than 100 law enforcement agencies expected in attendance.

"We are now in the process of formalizing demonstrations to several key agencies into test and evaluation programs that could lead to initial procurements," said Homuth. The Company added that some agencies are retaining or have requested samples of the PARA OPS systems for continuing test and evaluation, including in Southern California.

The PARA OPS patented Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) system is designed to be a more reliable and safer alternative to many legacy products on the market today, with versatile application across a wide range of situations for law enforcement, corrections facilities, maritime operations, dangerous animal control, private security and personal protection.

KWESST is also demonstrating PARA OPS and its new Arwen 40mm baton round to 20 elite special police forces at an international invitation-only gathering this Spring, as announced February 12, 2024.

"Most agencies are also interested in our new ARWEN 40mm or 37mm baton cartridges," said Homuth. "We are very encouraged at the accelerating interest from agencies of all kinds in our non-lethal products, due to their advantages over existing legacy systems."

