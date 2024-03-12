Whirlpool Corporation Employees Helped Build Homes and Change Lives in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Around the globe, more than 200 Whirlpool Corporation employees rolled up their sleeves in 2023 to help build homes and change lives. As we enter our 25th year of work with Habitat for Humanity International, we will continue to focus on our vision of ensuring everyone can have a place to live that is comfortable and nurturing.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

