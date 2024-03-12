RES Selects Lucy to Elevate Industry Expertise for Sustainable Projects

RES and Lucy's Partnership Highlights That Expertise is Not Just a Strategic Advantage; it is a Transformative Force Driving Sustainable Initiatives

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Lucy®, the world's leading AI-powered Answer Engine®, today announced Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC (RES), a leader in turnkey nature-based projects, has chosen Lucy, an advanced knowledge management solution, to enhance its business operations. RES's unique approach to land acquisition, ecology, engineering, construction, project management, and stewardship generates a wealth of data and insights spanning over a decade of active project lifecycles.

However, managing and accessing this vast amount of data poses a significant challenge for the organization, especially after acquiring several firms with different behaviors and standards for managing knowledge. To tackle this challenge, RES has employed Lucy - an AI Answer Engine that makes data easily searchable to unlock the wealth of knowledge scattered across various business units.

"At RES, our commitment to delivering sustainable and impactful nature-based projects is rooted in collaboration and scientific precision. Lucy's introduction to our knowledge management ecosystem is a strategic move to streamline our processes, save valuable time, and ensure the seamless transfer of expertise across our enterprise. We believe Lucy's capabilities will play a pivotal role in maintaining our leadership position and furthering our mission of restoring natural capital," shared Ben Eubanks, VP, East Region at RES.

At RES, in-depth industry knowledge is more than just valuable - it's the company's strategic advantage. It sets RES apart in the competitive landscape of mitigation projects, ensuring unparalleled expertise to meet performance standards on time and deliver exceptional outcomes. The company's commitment to excellence in every facet of projects is what defines RES.

Highlighting RES's commitment to expertise, Eubanks emphasized, "At RES, our commitment to expertise extends beyond projects - it's ingrained in our holistic approach to turnkey nature-based initiatives. With projects active for over a decade, we generate vast data and insights in project development, forming a reservoir of knowledge for future endeavors grounded in science and collaboration."

The goal for Lucy extends beyond saving valuable time to ensuring consistency in knowledge transfer, showcasing the expertise of employees across all regions, mitigating the loss of institutional knowledge due to employee turnover and empowering RES to be more agile and responsive. This is crucial in leveraging their unparalleled expertise to meet performance standards and deliver exceptional outcomes to customer, regulatory agents, and partners.

Scott Litman, co-founder and COO at Lucy, emphasized, "Our partnership with RES is a commitment to innovation and efficiency, ensuring RES remains at the forefront of sustainable projects and environmental compliance. We are honored to be selected as a partner in transforming the landscape of knowledge sharing for a more sustainable future."

About RES

RES (Resource Environmental Solutions) is restoring a resilient earth for a modern world, project by project. As the nation's largest nature-based solutions company, RES provides environmental mitigation, stormwater and water quality, and climate and flooding resilience solutions with a focus on full delivery, long-term stewardship and guaranteed performance. RES designs, builds, and sustains sites that preserve the environmental balance, restoring our land and waters to enhance lives for generations to come.

For more information, visit www.res.us.

About Lucy

Lucy serves as the ultimate AI-powered Answer Engine®. She was created in 2015 to solve one of the most urgent and overlooked problems that exists in every organization: the daily scavenger hunt for information. Lucy liberates corporate knowledge of companies by getting the right answer, at the right time, no matter where it sits in the organization. Lucy breaks down knowledge siloes and makes every team and individual more efficient and productive. Forward-thinkers such as PepsiCo, Haleon (formerly GSK) and Saatchi & Saatchi leverage Lucy to drive value across the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.lucy.ai.

Contact Information

Lisa Bergerson

VP of Sales & Marketing

lisa.bergerson@lucy.ai

6123864507

SOURCE: Lucy

View the original press release on newswire.com.