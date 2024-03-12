Cecilia.ai Robotic Bartender Signs a Manufacturing Deal With Howard Industries to Build the Next Generation of Robotic Bartending Technology

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Cecilia.ai, a leading innovator in interactive robotic bartending technologies, is excited to announce the signing of a manufacturing agreement with Howard Interactive, a division of Howard Industries specializing in interactive kiosks and robotics solutions. This strategic partnership aims to further advance the development and production of Cecilia.ai's new version, bringing cutting-edge bartending technology to the hospitality industry.

Howard Industries is a billion-dollar company founded in 1968, a leading manufacturer of liquid-filled distribution transformers for the utility and commercial/industrial markets. The company's other divisions include transportation, medical supplies, lighting, technology, and kiosks, which are all manufactured by Howard Interactive.

Having Howard Interactive's experience and professional team on board will enable the acceleration of Cecilia's manufacturing process and facilitate its availability for mass production, meeting the market's growing demand for robotic bartenders.

Cecilia.ai launched its product in the U.S. in 2022 and, since then, has collaborated with a variety of clients in the hospitality, food and beverage, and event planning industries. This improved version of Cecilia is made of better materials and hardware; it has advanced pumps, built-in POS and ID verification systems, a new refrigerating unit, and more.

"Working with Howard Industries will take our company to the next level," says Elad Kobi, CEO of Cecilia.ai. "I'm sure that this partnership will benefit both our companies. We will benefit from having a reliable and professional team on our side, and Howard Industries will benefit from having our cutting-edge robot on their portfolio."

Cecilia.ai's new version will roll out soon, and we're expecting to see many of these red-headed avatars popping up in different locations in the U.S. by the end of the year.

About Cecilia.ai

Powered by conversational AI and voice recognition abilities, Cecilia is not your typical bartender. She makes delicious cocktails crafted by acclaimed mixologists, chats with customers, tells jokes, promotes your brand, and provides an unforgettable experience to new and returning visitors. Cecilia grants businesses valuable customer data, a unique, groundbreaking attraction for visitors, and a new way to advertise and stand out.

About Howard Industries

Established in 1968 by Billy and Linda Howard in Laurel, Mississippi, Howard Industries has grown to become a leading name in diverse sectors such as consumer and medical electronics, innovative lighting solutions, electrical distribution equipment, and transportation services across the U.S. Boasting a portfolio of over 300,000 products and a dedicated team of 3,500 professionals, Howard Industries, Inc. is a billion-dollar enterprise proudly serving all 50 states in the U.S. and extends its reach to 114 countries worldwide.

