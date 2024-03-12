Avinger, Inc.: Avinger to Announce Full Year 2023 Results on March 20, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.

To join the call by telephone, please dial +1-973-528-0011 and use passcode 669593. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.avinger.com.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on Avinger's website, www.avinger.com, shortly after completion of the call.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot and Tigereye® family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

