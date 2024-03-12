Iota Communications Inc.: Allentown School District Selects IotaComm's Smart Building Solution for K-12 Education Institutions Powered by LoRaWAN

Indoor Air Quality IoT Solution aims to improve student outcomes and health, while reducing energy and operational costs

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Iota Communications, Inc. (IotaComm®), a wireless communication and Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, today announced the addition of a major new customer: the Allentown School District (ASD), the fifth largest district in Pennsylvania. By providing its Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solution, IotaComm strengthens its position as a leading provider of innovative IoT solutions for the K-12 education sector, while enabling the District to achieve its core goals of improving student health and outcomes.

IotaComm's Delphi360 data analytics and application enablement platform powers the IAQ service for ASD. Delphi360 operates by capturing environmental data from LoRaWAN sensors such as volatile organic compounds, humidity, temperature, occupancy, particulate matter 2.5, CO2, and light levels; factors proven to contribute to student performance, health, attention spans and attendance. IotaComm's data experts leverage machine learning algorithms to yield invaluable insights and advice aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and fostering better health and safety for students and staff within the Allentown School District.

"Ensuring the well-being and academic success of our diverse student population are our greatest priorities, and selecting IotaComm to provide IAQ services aligns perfectly with our goals of providing a safe and healthy learning environment for every student and the adults entrusted with their care," said Allentown School District's Superintendent Dr. Carol Birks. "It is crucial to invest in innovative solutions that offer tangible benefits, and IotaComm's solution helps us improve indoor air quality."

"We selected IotaComm for their easily deployable, cost-effective LoRaWAN sensors that seamlessly integrate with our existing systems," said Allentown School District Executive Director of Facilities Tom Smith. "Importantly, IotaComm's IAQ solution enables us to efficiently scale our operations, allowing us to enhance services for our students and staff, while significantly reducing both time and costs compared to doing this ourselves. This aligns well with the District's goals of elevating indoor environmental quality and fostering an optimal atmosphere for academic success."

"I'm delighted to announce Allentown School District is now a valued customer of IotaComm! The inclusion of ASD represents an important milestone in our go-to-market strategy aimed at providing IAQ solutions to K-12 schools nationally", said Terrence DeFranco, Chief Executive Officer of IotaComm. "As an Allentown headquartered company, we find it especially rewarding that IotaComm will contribute to enhancing the well-being of students and educators in Allentown through the enhancement of indoor teaching environments."

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), "indoor levels of air pollutants can be 2-5 times higher, and occasionally 100 times higher, than outdoor levels. And approximately 20 percent of the U.S. population - nearly 56 million people - spend their days inside elementary and secondary schools." Estimates show that up to 50 percent of the nation's schools have problems linked to poor indoor air quality and IotaComm is poised to help our nation's schools, students and staff, overcome this significant issue.

About Iota Communications, Inc.

Iota Communications, Inc. (IotaComm®) is a wireless communications and data analytics company that provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enable health, safety, and sustainability initiatives. IotaComm provides complete turnkey solutions and modular IoT services tailored to individual customer needs, centered around delivering key data related to a wide variety of IoT applications and use cases across Smart Spaces, Smart Territories, and Smart Cities. This data is used to provide insights that enable a safe and healthy environment, higher productivity and efficiency, and cost-savings. IotaComm also offers related services that facilitate the adoption of its subscription-based services, such as customization and advanced data analytics.

For more information about Iota Communications, Inc., please visit: https://www.iotacommunications.com

LoRa Alliance® and LoRaWAN® are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

