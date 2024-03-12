The co-founder of a Lithuanian company which has developed a new exercise bike that can generate and store electricity makes the case for the contribution "energy harvesting from daily human activity" can make to the energy transition. With global temperatures rising and 2023 crossing the critical 1. 5 C threshold, it is evident the world needs to speed up sustainability efforts. Aurelijus Jaškulis. " data-medium-file="https://www. pv-magazine. com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Aurelijus-600x279. jpg" data-large-file="https://www. pv-magazine. com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Aurelijus-1200x557. jpg" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...