Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, has achieved certification under the prestigious Service Capability Performance (SCP) Standards. This certification recognizes the Wind River Technical Support organization for delivering top-quality service and support by meeting a stringent set of performance factors that represent best practices in the industry. SCP certification provides the global benchmark of service excellence that is eagerly sought by companies across a diverse range of markets, including top companies serving mission-critical industries.

"As industries continue to move toward an intelligent edge and software-defined future, teams are facing new challenges while also being pressed to accelerate their innovation. A trusted support team can be key in enabling companies to meet their objectives and find success," said Amit Ronen, chief customer officer at Wind River. "Wind River can help customers take the right steps along their transformation journey. Wind River continually strives to find new ways to best support our customers' increasingly complex needs, and our certification under the SCP Standards is a testament to that commitment."

The SCP Standards are designed to improve the quality and effectiveness of technology service operations. Service Strategies and a consortium of leading technology companies created the internationally recognized standards, which define best practices for delivering world-class technology service and support, quantify performance levels, and establish a framework for ongoing improvement. Certified companies must continue to demonstrate their performance and commitment to excellence through annual certification audits.

"The SCP Standards represent the benchmark of service excellence and are used by leading technology companies around the world," said Greg Coleman, vice president of Strategic Programs for Service Strategies. "Wind River can be proud to be placed among industry-leading service providers through its attainment of certification under the SCP Standards."

Wind River joins the ranks of leading technology companies certified under the SCP Standards. Currently, more than 200 service organizations around the world are using the SCP Standards to improve their business operations. These companies include industry leaders such as Fresenius Kabi, SS&C Advent, Verint, McKesson Corporation, Fujifilm Business Innovation, and many others.

To learn more about Wind River support and services, visit www.windriver.com/support.

