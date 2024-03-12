Automating frontline employee management for HR teams to improve employee satisfaction and address costly, 40-60% turnover rates

Beekeeper, the leading app for frontline teams, today announced the launch of Frontline Employee Lifecycle Management. Designed to streamline and automate how HR professionals handle the entire frontline employee experience, from recruitment to offboarding, it is the only solution on the market that bridges the gaps between HR teams, managers and frontline and deskless workers.

In the world of frontline work, turnover rates are currently as high as they've ever been-around 40% on average, but upwards of 60% in some industries, as demonstrated by Beekeeper's 2024 Frontline Workforce Pulse Report. Although wages and benefits play a role, the top motivators, including culture, task management and learning opportunities, are all within an HR organization's control.

"The high levels of churn plaguing the frontline industry are bad for everyone," said Beekeeper CEO and Co-Founder Cris Grossmann. "They're bad for the frontline workers, they're bad for frontline businesses, and they're bad for everyone who depends on those businesses-which is to say, all of us. Beekeeper understands the complex challenges these industries face, and our platform is the only one on the market specifically tailored to address these challenges head-on.

"By optimizing every step of the employee lifecycle, our new Frontline Employee Lifecycle Management suite helps HR leaders bring their ideal frontline worker experience to life, reducing employee disengagement and churn, and driving better business outcomes for frontline industries."

Beekeeper's Frontline Employee Lifecycle Management offering optimizes communication, engagement and processes across every stage of the frontline employee lifecycle-from recruiting to onboarding, shift management to performance reviews and beyond, filling the gaps between hire and retirement through a suite of solutions that include:

Recruitment Cut recruitment costs and fill positions faster through optimized employee referrals and other tools.

Onboarding Work proactively to prevent early quitting by optimizing the onboarding process through workflows designed to set expectations while making employees feel welcome.

Training: Equip your employees with the knowledge they need to succeed at every step of the employee lifecycle, from day-zero onboarding to on-the-job microlearning based on job and location.

Productivity Intelligence Keep employees engaged through real-time communications. Use the latest AI technology to remove language barriers and easily assess employee sentiment. At the same time, reduce workplace stress and inefficiency through simplified self-service shift scheduling in the Beekeeper app.

Performance evaluation: Structure performance reviews to promote feedback and reward employees for great work.

Offboarding: Conduct exit interviews for knowledge transfer while facilitating the kind of positive offboarding experience likely to increase the number of returning employees.

The thousands of daily signals generated by the activity listed above, within the Beekeeper app, enable businesses to identify employees considering departure and to quickly schedule stay interviews with HR. Fast, data-driven interventions like these are more important than ever, given that the average cost of replacing a frontline worker is estimated to be around $5,000-with some estimates suggesting much higher numbers.

Leveraging Beekeeper's new suite of products, organizations can also stop the "frontline disconnect" plaguing countless industries by using automation to close the gap between workers in the field and HR managers in the office. Cumbersome manual, often paper-based processes are effortlessly swapped for no-code, customizable workflows that can be configured within days and set on autopilot. This is an essential feature given that estimates suggest 56% of current administrative tasks can be automated without drastic changes to existing processes. Meanwhile, employees can use the same streamlined app to swap schedules, check off daily tasks, examine training materials and much more.

"Beekeeper has been at the forefront of our digital transformation since we first implemented the app in 2018, and as an early user of Beekeeper's new full suite of employee lifecycle tools, we've been able to achieve even more success with our frontline employee engagement," said Tamara Palmer, Communications Manager, Flagger Force, a leading traffic control company in the U.S. "We saved $250,000 on annual retention costs the first year with Beekeeper's employee referral program and achieved 67% average retention from this group of hires. By engaging employees through communication, mentorship, and a robust, digital microlearning platform, Beekeeper is at the heart of every HR and operational interaction with our frontline employees, and the fact that it's built just for frontline workers is why we've seen so much success."

The old, paper-based methods of frontline employee management have proven themselves inadequate to the scale of this crisis: HR professionals working with frontline workers and their managers are drowning in archaic, time-intensive and costly processes, on top of struggling with a lack of communication and engagement in both directions. HR teams and frontline managers can leverage Beekeeper's new platform to alleviate these administrative burdens and associated high and costly turnover rates while filling the gaps between onboarding and offboarding for workers.

