American Clean Resources Group Inc: American Clean Resources Group Enters Well Water Purchase Agreement with Road and Highway Builders LLC

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / American Clean Resources Group (OTC:ACRG) is pleased to announce the signing of a Well Water Purchase Agreement with Road and Highway Builders LLC (RHB), marking a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainable infrastructure development.

Under the terms of the agreement, Road and Highway Builders LLC (RHB) will have access to the well located on ACRG's Miller Property in Tonopah, Nevada, from March 2024 through October 2024. This strategic partnership allows RHB to utilize the well water for their State of Nevada highway project, leveraging ACRG's valuable water resources to support critical infrastructure development initiatives.

"We are excited to partner with Road and Highway Builders LLC (RHB) in this mutually beneficial agreement," said Tawana Bain, CEO of American Clean Resources Group. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering sustainable infrastructure solutions while maximizing the utility of our natural resources."

ACRG President, Bryan Read, echoed Bain's sentiments, stating, "This agreement highlights the unique value proposition of our Miller Property, which boasts not only the only available water rights but also a power substation directly on the premises. We are thrilled to support RHB in their efforts to advance the State of Nevada highway project."

RHB will provide all necessary equipment for pumping and metering water at the ACRG Miller Property, ensuring efficient utilization of resources throughout the project duration. Monthly meter readings will be submitted to ACRG for record-keeping purposes, facilitating transparency and accountability in water usage.

"We are confident that this partnership with ACRG will enable us to meet the water requirements of our State of Nevada highway project effectively," remarked Daniel March, Project Manager at Road and Highway Builders LLC (RHB). "The availability of water resources from ACRG's well is instrumental in ensuring the successful completion of our infrastructure development initiatives."

As ACRG continues to play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable infrastructure solutions, this Well Water Purchase Agreement exemplifies our commitment to environmental stewardship and collaborative innovation. "We look forward to a successful collaboration with RHB and the positive impact it will have on the communities we serve," continues Bain.

About Road and Highway Builders LLC:

Road and Highway Builders (RHB) is a subsidiary (50% owned) of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS:STRL). RHB builds multi-million-dollar projects throughout Nevada, Utah, California and Hawaii. In November 1999, RHB was founded on a dream to build a construction company that builds quality roads as well as long-term job opportunities for the community. The company has grown into one of the leading heavy civil contractors in Nevada and Hawaii. With over 250 employees, RHB is able to satisfy project owners' needs to meet schedule and budget.

About American Clean Resources Group, Inc.:

American Clean Resources Group (OTC:ACRG), an environmentally sustainable development platform, is at the forefront of renewable and environmental development in the United States, through comprehensive Resource Management and processing of precious minerals and metals in a carbon-neutral and environmentally safe manner. Dedicated to revolutionizing the new American Supply Chain by aiming to deliver goods with a net-zero environmental impact, ACRG is committed to advancing climate change reduction, strengthening the American Supply Chain, and aiming to lead one of the largest renewable energy projects in the U.S. ACRG leverages existing assets and pursues strategic acquisitions across air, water, and land domains to benefit both public and private properties within the United States.

