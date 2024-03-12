eschbach to Highlight AI-Driven Shiftconnector Smart Search at the 2024 AIChE Spring Meeting and 20th Global Congress on Process Safety

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of Shiftconnector® digital manufacturing software for the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors, is pleased to announce that Felix Monschein, eschbach's Managing Director, North America, is a featured presenter at the 2024 AIChE Spring Meeting being held from March 24 - 28th at the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. eschbach will be exhibiting in Booth 521.

Felix will present two separate discussions, each of which highlights how harnessing the power of AI and Natural Language Processing in eschbach's Shiftconnector® Smart Search module, enhances team performance, knowledge sharing, and productivity in the chemical industry. These benefits will be fully demonstrated in each session with a deep dive into how Bayer Crop Science, as a case in point, is reaping the advantages delivered by the innovative capabilities of Smart Search.

What: "How Natural Language Processing Boosts Knowledge Sharing and Productivity in the Chemical Manufacturing Industry"

When: Tuesday, March 26 from 12:15 to 12:35 p.m. in rooms 212-213 in the Morial Convention Center

Synopsis:

AI, and specifically Natural Language Processing (NLP), is changing the way chemical manufacturers communicate - from the shop floor to corporate headquarters. Industry 4.0 has significantly increased the amount of data that is available to operators but the challenge is how to discover that relevant information. Smart searching developments are helping companies like Bayer Crop Science discover critical information quickly and efficiently by using eschbach's Smart Search capabilities that are specifically designed for operations with the latest AI-based language models. In this presentation, eschbach will demonstrate how Bayer deployed the Smart Search engine that has greatly increased their productivity, team collaboration, and knowledge management.

What: "A Chemical Industry Case Study: Using AI to Create More Productive Teams in the Chemical Manufacturing Industry"

When: Wednesday, March 27 from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. in rooms 212-213 in the Morial Convention Center

Synopsis:

The development of an effective and efficient search functionality based on AI solved two challenges cited by Bayer: inefficient access to documented historical knowledge captured by eschbach's Shiftconnector® platform and incomplete entry items where descriptions of solutions to problems (in the production process) were often missing or incompletely described. The development of eschbach's AI Smart Search functionality, embedded in the eschbach Shiftconnector® software platform, solved both problems. Teams have improved plant performance by quickly finding solutions based on the history of documented tribal knowledge from plant operations teams. With the ability to retrieve the most relevant information, operations are accelerated bringing capabilities to help teams recover from disruptions by immediately identifying appropriate fixes. Also, captured knowledge is available to manage and support workforce changes.

Speaker Bio:

Felix Monschein is eschbach's Managing Director, North America. Felix leads the day-to-day operations of the eschbach North America market and builds on relationships with eschbach's existing customer base as well as develops and executes strategies to further expand growth in the chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. operations in Boston and headquartered in Germany, eschbach develops software for plant process management. Shiftconnector® provides a new level of team communication to ensure safety and improve plant effectiveness. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, BASF, and Roche. For more information visit www.eschbach.com.

