Bandwidth Inc.: Bandwidth Announces 'The Texties,' A New Awards Program Celebrating The Best in Business Text Messaging

Who's taking home a Textie on May 9 ? Applications are now open!

RALEIGH, N.C., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced "The Texties," a new awards program honoring the best in business text messaging for Bandwidth customers. Applications are now open here .

"Our customers are using messaging in so many unique and innovative ways, we knew it was time to start celebrating them to the world," said Sandy Preizler, Bandwidth's Chief Revenue Officer. "Whether it's a doctor's office empowering patients to manage appointments and payments all by text, a school helping students succeed by connecting teachers and parents in 192 languages, or your security camera notifying you that it saw a package delivery, these are the kinds of impactful use cases that The Textie Awards want to highlight and celebrate."

With a 98 percent open rate1, a three-minute average response time2 and as high as a 46 percent click-through rate3, text messaging offers unparalleled customer engagement potential. Bandwidth's latest State of Messaging Report for 2024 details examples of the many hundreds of impactful and innovative business messaging use cases occurring every day. The company's dynamic and scalable messaging platform powers a wide variety of customers, from startup app developers to some of the most demanding, high-volume customers in e-commerce. To help messaging customers succeed and grow, Bandwidth is committed to providing the tools and solutions needed to connect with end-users effectively and efficiently.

Winners will be announced May 9 in a special awards ceremony on LinkedIn Live. Bandwidth customers with "Textie-worthy" messaging campaigns or use cases are encouraged to contact their account manager and apply here .

1 CTIA

2 Mobilesquared

3 Tatango

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications software company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering 65+ countries and over 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers-including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9-as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges to reach anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit bandwidth.com .

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.