CBRE Group, Inc.: Europe's Most Climate Resilient Cities Revealed

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Global real estate advisor, CBRE, has published its ranking of European cities according to their resilience to the impacts of climate change. The report, 'European City Sustainability Study 2024,' evaluated the performance of 42 cities across Europe in relation to a number of factors, from transition risk, building performance standards and level of air pollution to future flood risks and ability to implement renewable energy. Three UK cities ranked within the top ten, including Birmingham, London and Manchester.

The study provides real estate professionals and investors with insights to help understand different markets, the opportunities and challenges they face.

Out of 42 cities assessed, the study ranked the top 10 in terms of climate resiliency as:

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Gothenburg, Sweden

Helsinki, Finland

London, United Kingdom

Manchester, United Kingdom

Oslo, Norway

Paris, France

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Stockholm, Sweden

By improving the understanding of Europe's key cities in terms of climate readiness, we hope to galvanise not only the property industry and investors, but also broader stakeholders, to take note of the need to prepare against the worst effects of climate change. While many cities may regard themselves as being leaders, this survey holds some surprises and warns against complacency. Jen Siebrits, Head of UK research, CBRE

A key finding of the study is that real estate exposure to climate risk varies significantly across Europe, as does the challenge to decarbonise the built environment, which accounts for 30% of carbon emissions globally.

Within the study, there were three primary categories upon which each city was assessed:

Transition risk: the risks to business associated with societal and economic shifts towards a lower-carbon future

Physical climate risk: the particular city's vulnerability to climate change

Mitigation and Adaptation Measures: the city's ability to implement recommended environmental initiatives to limit climate change

UK cities have performed particularly well, with Birmingham, London and Manchester all appearing in the top ten. This is testament to efforts so far to prepare for the inevitable effects of climate change. However, there is much work to be done and no room for complacency if we are to deliver against the country's much needed net zero targets. Kaela Fenn-Smith, Managing Director, ESG Consultancy and Sustainability Services, CBRE

Read more about the European City Sustainability Study 2024 report here

