Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
WKN: A2QPFW | ISIN: DK0061417144 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XT
Frankfurt
12.03.24
09:59 Uhr
0,286 Euro
-0,022
-7,14 %
GlobeNewswire
12.03.2024 | 14:34
First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:



ISIN             Name

DK0061417144    NEXCOM



The company's observation status is removed, because the company has disclosed
the annual financial report which no longer express that material uncertainty
exists regarding the company's continued operations. 



We refer to the company announcement from 12 March 2024.





For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
