NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Landsbankinn hf. - Bond (LBANK T2 35) admitted to trading on March 7, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Landsbankinn hf. 2 Org. no: 471008-0280 3 LEI 549300TLZPT6JELDWM92 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LBANK T2 35 5 ISIN code IS0000036143 6 CFI code DBFUGR 7 FISN númer LANDSBANKINN/9.6 MMKT 20350307 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 3.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 3.000.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------- 18 Issue date March 7, 2024 19 First ordinary installment date March 7, 2035 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 1 22 Maturity date March 7, 2035 23 Interest rate 9,60% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------- 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------- 31 Interest from date March 7, 2024 32 First ordinary coupon date March 7, 2025 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 11 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option Optional Redemption Date on 7 March 2030 and each subsequent Interest Payment Date 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information -------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to March 4, 2024 Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application for March 4, 2024 Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading March 7, 2024 55 Order book ID LBANK_T2_35 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_BANK_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond