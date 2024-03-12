Pinnacle Promotions Launches University of Swag Program, Revolutionizing College Branding

Pinnacle Promotions breaks new ground with the launch of the University of Swag program, a new initiative designed to streamline access to campus branding. The curated collection provides universities and colleges with the tools to establish a unified and impactful institutional identity.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Pinnacle Promotions, an innovative leader in the promotional products marketing industry, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking program, University of Swag. Specializing in smart solutions for all university branding needs, this program is set to ignite school spirit and elevate campus identities across the nation.

University of Swag Logo

The University of Swag introduces a wide range of carefully curated college swag designed to bring energy and pride to every corner of educational institutions. From spirited giveaways to trendy college apparel, the program offers a collection that goes beyond the usual, making a bold statement in campus branding.

Staci Herchenbach, Account Manager with Pinnacle Promotions, shared her excitement about the University of Swag, stating, "Organizing and launching the University of Swag program has been an exhilarating experience. We aim to provide higher institutions with more than just promotional items - we want to offer smart solutions that truly redefine their brand."

The University of Swag aims to cater to various needs, whether institutions are preparing for fundraisers, gearing up for game day, or stocking their bookstores with essential college merch. The collection is meticulously selected to tell each institution's unique campus story, ensuring a cohesive and memorable branding approach.

Recognizing the essential nature of cohesive branding across departments, the University of Swag has developed an approach that guarantees an institution's character shines through in every piece. This commitment to excellence sets the program apart, providing colleges with the tools to establish a unified and impactful identity.

"Promotional products have the power to create a sense of community and pride within educational institutions. The University of Swag program is a testament to Pinnacle Promotions' dedication to helping universities leave a lasting mark on students, faculty, and alumni," said Steve Jennings, President at Pinnacle Promotions.

Explore the University of Swag today and discover how these spirited promotional solutions can transform your campus experience. For more information, visit www.pinnaclepromotions.com/university-of-swag or contact Staci Herchenbach at staci.herchenback@pinnaclepromotions.com.

About Pinnacle Promotions:

Pinnacle Promotions is an Atlanta-based, industry-leading promotional products marketing agency whose hero mission is to help companies "Make the Right Impression" through innovative promotional products and solutions. With expertise in brand management, product sourcing, and production - along with an award-winning eCommerce website - Pinnacle Promotions helps companies create connections with their customers, prospects, and employees with promotional merchandise and apparel.

Contact Information

Chrissy Petrone

Content Marketing Specialist

chrissy.petrone@pinnaclepromotions.com

SOURCE: Pinnacle Promotions

View the original press release on newswire.com.