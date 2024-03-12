Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.03.2024 | 14:38
Accelirate Acquires Revelation AI, a Platinum Salesforce Partner and AI Expert

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Accelirate, a leading provider of AI-enabled automation services, announced today the acquisition of Revelation AI, a Platinum Salesforce Partner specializing in AI & Predictive Analytics. The acquisition will empower Accelirate to provide additional value-added services to its clients within the Salesforce ecosystem, while also expanding its data and analytics practice.

Accelirate Acquires Revelation Al

Accelirate Acquires Revelation Al
Accelirate Grows Stronger with Revelation AI, Delivering Enhanced AI, Predictive Analytics and Salesforce Excellence to Clients

The acquisition strengthens Accelirate's expertise in AI & Predictive Analytics. Revelation AI is among only three consulting firms globally recognized by Salesforce as an 'Einstein AI Expert'. Revelation has the highest level of Platinum partnership status in this area with Salesforce.

With over 80 certifications relevant to Salesforce, Tableau, and Mulesoft, Revelation AI has a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions that leverage the power of AI and data. Revelation AI also boasts an impressive CSAT score, reflecting its customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Accelirate has already established practices in Salesforce and Mulesoft, along with a rapidly growing data and analytics division. By acquiring Revelation AI, Accelirate will now be able to offer a more comprehensive and integrated portfolio of services to its clients, ranging from automation, business intelligence, AI, and predictive analytics.

"Revelation AI's expertise in both the Salesforce ecosystem and data analytics/AI makes it a highly complementary addition to not only our existing Salesforce and Mulesoft practices but also to our rapidly expanding data and analytics division," said Ahmed Zaidi, CEO of Accelirate. "We are excited to welcome the Revelation AI team to Accelirate and look forward to delivering more value and innovation to our clients."

Justin Miller, the founder and CEO of Revelation AI, will continue to play a hands-on role in the business as an executive leader. "The Accelirate team and I are thrilled to have successfully united through this acquisition," said Justin, further adding that, "Joining forces opens up a new chapter for us, one where we're leveraging our combined strengths to propel Revelation AI to greater heights."

About Accelirate:
Accelirate is a prominent provider of AI Enabled Automation services that help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Accelirate offers end-to-end services across various automation technologies and platforms including RPA, AI, Salesforce, Mulesoft and Tableau.

About Revelation AI:
Revelation AI is a Salesforce Platinum Partner that specializes in AI & Predictive Analytics. Revelation AI helps clients harness the power of data and AI to optimize their business processes, enhance their customer experience, and drive better outcomes.

Revelation AI is among only three consulting firms globally recognized by Salesforce as an 'Einstein AI Expert'. They also have expertise in Tableau and Mulesoft, enabling them to deliver holistic and integrated solutions to their clients.

Contact Information

Matt Gallo
Chief Revenue Officer
marketing@accelirate.com
+1 (877) 657-6006

SOURCE: Accelirate

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

