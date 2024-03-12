DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of February 29, 2024

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of February 29, 2024 12-March-2024 / 14:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of February 29, 2024 Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Date Total number of shares comprising the Total number of theoretical Total number of exercisable share capital voting rights voting rights^1 29/02/2024 19 045 225 27 604 860 27 582 464 ^1^Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus the number of shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

- END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customized, ecoresponsible high-performance IT servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: [INS:2crsi.com:INS] Contacts 2CRSi

2CRSi Actifin Philippe Steinmetz Stéphane Ruiz Group Chief Financial Office Financial Communication 03 68 41 10 60 01 56 88 11 15 investors@2crsi.com sruiz@actifin.fr

