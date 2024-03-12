DeSimone Gaming, Inc: Bullet Train Restaurant Pulls Into Railroad Pass Casino

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / DeSimone Gaming continues growing its hospitality business with the arrival of the Bullet Train. The 24-hour restaurant is set to enhance the dining experience on the grounds of the historic Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino, a popular destination for locals from Henderson and Boulder City, along with travelers and gaming enthusiasts from out-of-town.

The 220-seat property has been designed for a diverse audience. State-of-the art televisions and bar top gaming provide the ambiance of a sports bar. However, the dedicated indoor-outdoor dining space creates a family-friendly restaurant with a menu bridging the gap between casual and fine dining. A complete cocktail menu is also available along with boutique wines and local brews.

"We look forward to continuing the hospitality experience for all people who appreciate a restaurant of this caliber, " said Joseph DeSimone, founder of DeSimone Gaming.

The culinary adventure begins on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. A ribbon-cutting event in collaboration with the Henderson and Boulder City Chambers of Commerce will take place at 5:00 PM and is open to the public. Reservations are recommended at bullettrainlv.com .

About DeSimone Gaming

DeSimone Gaming is wholly owned by prolific real estate developer Joseph DeSimone. After arriving in Henderson, Nevada over 30 years ago, DeSimone created First federal Realty DeSimone, a prominent company in Henderson's commercial, residential, and business sales and brokerage. DeSimone Gaming was born with the acquisition of Railroad Pass Casino and has grown to include the Pass Casino in Henderson's historic Water Street District

