Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 March to 08 March 2024

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/4/2024 FR0010313833 7000 92,066 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/5/2024 FR0010313833 7000 91,684 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/6/2024 FR0010313833 7000 91,3571 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/7/2024 FR0010313833 7000 91,4056 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/8/2024 FR0010313833 7000 92,3273 XPAR TOTAL 35 000 91,7680

