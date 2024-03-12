Generative artificial intelligence, combined with deeply integrated and specific healthcare workflows, delivers powerful self-service to improve experiences and reduce the burden on human contact center agents

Talkdesk introduces Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare, the next generation of the company's virtual agent, specifically tuned for healthcare use cases, powered by generative artificial intelligence.

Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare connects with electronic health records (EHR) and other key systems to autonomously resolve complex needs and questions throughout the patient journey, from patient access and symptom checking to revenue cycle and patient services.

Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud, the company's purpose-built healthcare solution, now supports customers integrating with multiple EHR systems in their contact centers.

Talkdesk®, Inc., a global AI-powered contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes, continues to make it faster and easier for organizations to take advantage of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to unlock powerful new efficiencies in the contact center. Accelerating its vision of autonomous customer experience (CX) and building on the recent announcement of Talkdesk Autopilot, the company introduced Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare, the next generation of its iconic virtual agent specifically developed to handle patient and member use cases. Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare was launched today at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Health Conference and Exhibition.

Talkdesk Autopilot is available across chat and voice channels in the Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud, the company's purpose-built platform that helps organizations create synchronized, personalized, and radically convenient experiences for healthcare patients, members, and caregivers. Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare supports the whole patient journey through healthcare-specific integrations, workflows, and GenAI models developed based on the company's extensive experience with healthcare organizations. The result is a connected, intelligent patient and member assistant proficient in resolving consumers' most common questions and needs.

While many call center automation solutions focus on deflecting callers to other online tools, Talkdesk Autopilot can perform tasks that patients request and seamlessly loop in human agents when necessary. The result is frictionless interactions and improved patient acquisition and loyalty.

Patients and members call or chat with their providers and health plans for many important reasons before and after clinical visits. Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare now automates an expanded set of use cases that support the whole patient journey including new patient acquisition, making and managing appointments, completing PCI-compliant payments, finding a nearby clinic, and managing claims and prior authorizations. In addition to leveraging deep and direct integrations with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, the tool now integrates with digital triage and symptom-checking platforms, including Infermedica and Isabel Health. It connects with physician and location directories to help patients find the right provider and directs plan members to the best level of care.

Talkdesk has led the healthcare contact center market since 2021 by directly integrating with EHR systems. Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud is available in the integration marketplaces for leading EHR platforms, including athenahealth, Epic, and Oracle Health (formerly Cerner). Today, Talkdesk announced support for multiple EHR systems for Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud. Now, the purpose-built contact center solution for healthcare can read and update information from different EHRs for customers who may use distinct platforms for various contact centers, specialties, or facilities during a conversation for greater efficiency, accuracy, and personalization.

Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk, said: "Talkdesk continues to invest in meeting healthcare organizations' unique and important needs with purpose-built solutions and integrations. Combining the power of GenAI with deep and sophisticated healthcare workflows makes Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare a landmark innovation that helps fully resolve, not just deflect, the needs of patients and caregivers throughout their journey. We're proud to work with great customers every day to deliver a better experience, reduce the burden on human staff, and deliver value to the entire healthcare system."

Jeff Kaplan, vice president of Patient Access at Memorial Healthcare System, stated: "Our consumers increasingly expect convenience and ease when engaging with their healthcare provider. Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare has helped us automate common patient calls and chats, freeing our staff to focus on helping our patients and families with the most complex needs. AI has amazing potential to help healthcare, but it's critical to partner with vendors who understand the industry and can collaborate to build solutions to fit its unique requirements. We're excited to continue to innovate with Talkdesk."

Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for enterprises of all sizes. Talkdesk CX Cloud and Industry Experience Clouds help enterprises deliver modern customer service their way. Our trusted, flexible, and innovative contact center platform leverages AI and automation to drive exceptional outcomes for their customers and improve the bottom line. Serving enterprise customers in over 100 countries, we partner with our customers to deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our unwavering commitment to doing what we say we will do and our investment in the highest levels of security and reliability for our products make us second to none in the industry. Improve customer experiences, increase efficiency, and grow revenue with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center platform built for your industry. Learn more and take a self-guided demo at www.talkdesk.com

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

