WKN: A2AG0F | ISIN: SE0006091997 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YR
Frankfurt
12.03.24
08:10 Uhr
0,123 Euro
+0,035
+40,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.03.2024 | 15:36
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immunovia AB: Immunovia announces updated financial calendar

LUND, Sweden, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (IMMNOV: Nasdaq) (IMMNOV: Stockholm), the diagnostics company with the mission to increase pancreatic cancer survival rates through early detection, updates its financial calendar for 2024.

Annual Report to be published

April 25, 2024

Q1 Report, 2024

April 25, 2024

Annual General Meeting

June 4, 2024

Q2 Report, 2024

August 22, 2024

Q3 Report, 2024

November 14, 2024

For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
Chief Financial Officer
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 709 11 56 08

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit?www.immunovia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-announces-updated-financial-calendar,c3944595

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3944595/2664104.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immunovia-announces-updated-financial-calendar-302086873.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
