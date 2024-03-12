Battle Investment Group, LLC: TRS Services Announces Partnership With Battle Investment Group

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / TRS Services ("TRS" or the "Company"), a provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for component parts of industrial gas turbine engines, announced its recent acquisition by Battle Investment Group. TRS primarily services heavy industrial gas turbines used to generate power in natural gas-fired power plants and other industrial applications. The Company also provides repair solutions for light industrial and aeroderivative gas turbines used for remote, mobile, and off-grid power solutions.









As part of the acquisition, Rick Richardson will continue to lead TRS in the role of President. "The TRS team has enjoyed working with Battle Investment Group throughout the transaction process and is excited to continue to grow alongside our new partners," Richardson said.

Richardson has 20 years of industry experience, including the last 16 with TRS, where he has led significant growth and development. Richardson offered, "TRS has developed extensive technical expertise across diverse industrial gas turbine frames and part types, which has established a differentiated capability set for the Company's growing customer base. The Battle Investment Group partnership will accelerate TRS's strategic evolution and strengthen our capabilities and customer solutions through additional investment in engineering, equipment, and personnel. Our ultimate focus is providing our customers with unique repair solutions, industry-leading quality, and rapid turnaround times."

Cliff Orr, Partner at Battle Investment Group, added, "TRS is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities both domestically and internationally, as natural gas-generated power will continue to play a vital role in meeting accelerated electricity demand growth and facilitating the ongoing implementation of renewable energy generation. We are thrilled to partner with the TRS team to support the Company's sustained expansion and development, including significant internal investments into new capabilities."

Terms of the transaction, which closed on February 29, 2024, were not disclosed.

About TRS Services

TRS is a provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services of component parts for industrial gas turbine engines. The Company predominantly services heavy industrial gas turbine engines, which are used to generate power in natural gas-fired power plants and other heavy industrial applications. TRS also services light industrial and aeroderivative gas turbine engines used for remote, mobile or off-grid power solutions. The Company has a comprehensive set of repair and engineering capabilities and a large library of internally-developed engineering solutions, allowing it to perform a wide range of work in-house for industrial gas turbine service providers, manufacturers, owners, and operators. TRS services turbines from leading manufacturers including Siemens Energy, General Electric/Alstom, Solar Turbines, Mitsubishi Power, Kawasaki, and others. TRS was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, TX. To find out more, visit www.trsservices.com.

About Battle Investment Group

Battle Investment Group is an Atlanta, Georgia-based, private investment firm that seeks to support the long-term expansion and success of enterprises and management teams operating in the North American defense, government, aerospace, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Firm manages multiple committed investment funds and employs an operating model that allows for long-term focus and commitment to its core operating principles of partnership, quality, and growth. To find out more, visit www.battleinvestmentgroup.com.

Contact Information

Bill Gow

bill@battleinvestmentgroup.com

(770) 298-2905

SOURCE: Battle Investment Group, LLC

