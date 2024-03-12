MTM, Inc.: Aging-in-Place Platform Wanda Launches in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / MTM, Inc., a leading name in the non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) industry since 1995, is excited to announce the official launch of its aging-in-place platform, Wanda. Wanda is designed to offer caregivers a trustworthy solution for coordinating essential services, ensuring their loved ones can stay healthy and happy at home for longer. The platform has officially launched in the Phoenix, Arizona, market, focusing on community transportation services for aging populations, such as rides to shopping, social activities, church, essential appointments, and more. For a limited time, Wanda is offering 30% off every ride booked.





Alaina Macia, President and CEO of MTM and the founder of Wanda, shares her enthusiasm for this groundbreaking service: "Wanda is not just a technology platform; it's a promise. A promise that when you need care, we are there for you. We know that it's impossible for caregivers to be in multiple places at once. Our passion is for empowering caregivers and enabling them to provide the best possible care for their loved ones, even when they're not by their side."

Wanda is a secure, user-friendly platform that simplifies aging at home. It acts as a helping hand at your fingertips, allowing caregivers to provide remote care effortlessly. From coordinating transportation for essential appointments to arranging for groceries and meals to be delivered, Wanda is committed to lightening the load for caregivers.

"At the heart of what we do is our mission of linking you or your loved one to the kind of care we'd want for our very own family," Macia continued. "It's all about that special connection and top-notch care."

The key features that make Wanda a trusted solution for caregivers include:

A private, secure platform for coordinating services

Multiple levels of service to fit every need

The backing of MTM, which ensures an extra layer of secure oversight

Trained, trustworthy providers with a track record of reliable service

Secure communication channels to keep caregivers and trusted contacts informed

Looking ahead, Wanda plans to expand to more markets and introduce additional services throughout 2024. Caregivers will be able to order grocery and meal delivery, schedule assistance in the home, and plan home modifications-all with the convenience of Wanda.

To learn more about Wanda, visit https://wanda.care/. When you need care, remember, Wanda is there.

About Wanda

Wanda is an aging-in-place platform developed by the leadership team at MTM, Inc. With a commitment to providing top-notch care and fostering a special connection between caregivers and their loved ones, Wanda is designed to make aging at home a seamless and stress-free experience. The platform is currently available in the Phoenix, Arizona, market, with plans for expansion and additional services in 2024.

About MTM

MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed route transit services. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit remove community barriers for 15.4 million people by providing more than 20.75 million trips in 31 states and the District of Columbia. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

