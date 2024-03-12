BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.: BEACN adds Nordic Retailers with Gandalf Partnership

Canadian consumer electronics manufacturer and Swedish distribution deliver new audio tools to content creators.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / BEACN, an award-winning manufacturer of audio products for content creators, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Gandalf Distribution AB (Gandalf), part of the ELKO Group, to bring its products to the Nordic retail market. This collaboration aims to leverage the expertise of both companies and drive success for BEACN's innovative products in the Nordic region.

Gandalf is a firmly established distributor of consumer electronic products to resellers in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland. By partnering with BEACN and its products, including BEACN Mic, BEACN Mic Stand, BEACN Mix and BEACN Mix Create - Gandalf and its customers are enhancing their position as a provider for gamers, live streamers and content creators.

"The exciting partnership with award-winning BEACN adds another dimension to our offering in the Gaming and Creative business areas. The Nordic market is always looking for the best products and innovation in Consumer Electronics and BEACN is truly a perfect partner to provide this." says Johan Cheng Falkström, Sales & Marketing Director, Gandalf.

BEACN's audio app mixer for content creators, BEACN Mix Create, will be available through Gandalf Distribution AB - photo credit: BEACN 2024

BEACN is respected by YouTubers, podcasters, Twitch streamers, WFH, and other creatives for their studio-quality audio solutions. BEACN products include USB microphones equipped with DSP audio processing and app-mixer audio controller that make controlling audio in real-time easy and convenient.

"We are very optimistic about our new partnership with Gandalf and the network of retailers they represent. Finding mutually beneficial opportunities to expose new customers to BEACN, and our ecosystem of products and technologies, is a high priority for us now and in the future." says Craig Fraser, CEO BEACN.

Gandalf expects BEACN products to be available in select Scandinavian retailers in April, 2024.

About BEACN

BEACN (TSX-V:BECN), a Victoria BC based consumer electronics company, develops innovative audio equipment, peripherals and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. BEACN is committed to delivering premium products that enable everyone to produce studio-quality content. BEACN's award-winning product ecosystem includes BEACN Mic, BEACN Mix and BEACN Mix Create. BEACN is listed on the TSXV under the symbol BEACN.

The ELKO Group is one of the region's largest distributors of IT and consumer electronics products and solutions, representing 400 IT manufacturers. The company provides a wide range of products and services to more than 10 000 retailers, local computer manufacturers, system integrators and enterprises within various sectors in 11 countries in Europe.

About Gandalf Distribution AB

Gandalf Data AB was founded in Malmö in 1984. Since 2017 Gandalf Distribution AB is a part of ELKO Group, present in 11 countries in Europe. Gandalf import, market and sell IT-related hardware, software and consumer electronic products to partner resellers across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland.

