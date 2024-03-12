ReturnLogic and Happy Returns Announce Strategic Partnership to Optimize eCommerce Returns for Retailers

ReturnLogic and Happy Returns have announced a partnership to enhance eCommerce returns, focusing on sustainability and efficiency. This collaboration will leverage advanced data and a network of Return Bars to provide retailers with an improved return experience, aiming to increase customer satisfaction and operational effectiveness.

CAMP HILL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / In a significant move to enhance the eCommerce returns experience for both retailers and consumers, ReturnLogic, a leading provider of intelligent return management and warranty solutions, has partnered with Happy Returns, a UPS company renowned for its seamless return services. This collaboration aims to streamline the return process, offering cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions that prioritize customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

"In a landscape where efficiency and sustainability are not just goals but necessities, our partnership with Happy Returns is a beacon for retailers navigating the choppy waters of the current economic market," said Peter Sobotta, CEO of ReturnLogic. "By leveraging ReturnLogic's advanced data and intelligent workflows alongside Happy Returns' exceptional in-store box-free, label-free returns experience, we are uniquely positioned to combat returns abuse, meet stringent sustainability goals, and significantly improve retailers' bottom lines. This is a crucial adaptation for any retailer aiming to thrive in today's economy."

The partnership introduces a simplified returns process for consumers, leveraging Happy Returns' vast network of nearly 10,000 Return Bar® locations to offer a box-free, label-free return experience that can be completed in under 60 seconds. This initiative not only saves time and resources but also significantly reduces waste, aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable shopping practices.

"We're excited this new integration with ReturnLogic allows merchants to prioritize efficiency and gain insights into return status and item visibility, letting their internal teams make informed decisions to power operational improvements and providing their shoppers with the number one preferred return method of box-free, label-free returns1," said Happy Returns spokesperson, Dave Rogers, VP of Revenue Operations.

ReturnLogic, a leader in e-commerce returns management solutions, offers a robust Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that empowers online retailers to streamline and enhance their returns process. With an intelligent, data-driven system, ReturnLogic delivers insights into shopper behavior, operational bottlenecks, and product issues, enabling businesses to improve their customer experience and make strategic decisions. Serving a diverse range of clients, ReturnLogic's platform integrates seamlessly with major e-commerce ecosystems, including BigCommerce and Shopify, to provide a seamless returns experience. Headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, ReturnLogic is committed to innovation and customer success in the returns management space. For more information, please visit www.returnlogic.com.

A subsidiary of UPS, Happy Returns is dedicated to simplifying the returns process for consumers and retailers alike. With nearly 10,000 Return Bar locations across the continental United States, it offers a hassle-free return experience that eliminates the need for boxes and printing labels. Happy Returns' innovative approach promotes sustainability, reduces waste, and enhances the overall shopping experience. For more information, please visit www.happyreturns.com.

