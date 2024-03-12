Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance: Locally Funded: Dynamic Capital Facilitates Funding for LaPrairie Works' Acquisition of Carwald Redi-Mix

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Local Canadian finance firm Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance (Dynamic Capital) is pleased to have facilitated funding for client LaPrairie Works Inc. (LaPrairie Works), leader in highway and bridge maintenance and civil construction, in its acquisition of Carwald Redi-Mix's (Carwald) concrete and aggregate operations in Slave Lake and Wabasca, Alberta.

LaPrairie Works is a Canadian, family-owned company that provides highway and bridge maintenance and civil construction services across Alberta. It is a member of LaPrairie Group of Companies that provides full-service crane and rigging, heavy hauling, highway and bridge maintenance, civil construction, fleet maintenance, and industrial mineral mining and distribution services to customers across Western Canada and Northeastern USA. With the recent acquisition, Carwald's high-quality ready-mix concrete, asphalt concrete pavement (ACP), and aggregate products will now be available to customers through a new division of LaPrairie Works.

"We are very pleased to have Carwald, one of Alberta's premier concrete and aggregate suppliers, join the LaPrairie Works team," said Kelly McManus, President of Transportation & Highway Operations of LaPrairie Works. "In the highway maintenance and civil construction industries, concrete, ACP, and aggregate products are frequently used. With this acquisition, we will now be able to source these products for our own operations in-house while continuing to supply loyal Carwald customers with the quality products and excellent customer service they are accustomed to."

Dynamic Capital was thrilled to fund a portion of this exciting deal for its long-time client LaPrairie Works. Experts in the equipment finance industry, Dynamic Capital's team of professionals is committed to providing the best possible customer experience in the industry.

"We really appreciate the support that LaPrairie Works has provided to our privately held Canadian business over the years," exclaims Dustin White, CEO of Dynamic Capital. "We are passionate about supporting Canadian entrepreneurs and look forward to working with the LaPrairie Works team on future opportunities that lie ahead."

With an in-house Structured Deal team managing these larger projects to ensure that clients get the best possible experience, Dynamic Capital can engage with professionals quickly and set itself apart from the rest.

"The folks at Dynamic Capital, who we have worked with on other transactions, were uniquely responsive to assisting us with the equipment acquisition," said Jim Feragen, Chief Financial Officer, LaPrairie Group of Companies. "We appreciate the support of our lenders in facilitating this acquisition."

Since inception, Dynamic has grown from a small equipment finance brokerage into one of the largest independent, Canadian owned and operated equipment finance companies in Canada. Supporting Canadian entrepreneurs operating in heavy industries such as Construction, Aggregates, Concrete, Logging, Manufacturing, Energy, Transportation, Mining, Waste Management, and Utilities, Dynamic has recently grown to specialize in Merger and Acquisition financing to support the acquisition of another business.

Committed to putting capital to work for Canadian entrepreneurs, Dynamic Capital's ideas, advice and solutions are designed to help its clients achieve both their short- and long-term goals and are thrilled to have been able to assist LaPrairie Works in this transaction. If you are interested in exploring funding solutions for your business or your clients, or if you are wanting to join this exciting, growing company, visit www.dynamiccapital.ca.

Contact Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance

w. www.dynamiccapital.ca | e. customerservice@dynamiccapital.ca

Contact LaPrairie Works Inc.

w. laprairiegroup.com/works/carwald | e. communications@laprairiegroup.com

Contact Information:

Dustin White

CEO

dwhite@dynamiccapital.ca

SOURCE: Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance

View the original press release on newswire.com.