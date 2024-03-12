Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Golden Rapture Mining Corporation. The company's common shares began trading on the CSE earlier today under the symbol GLDR.

Golden Rapture, based in Edmonton, is primarily focused on advancing the Phillips Township gold property, which is located near Nestor Falls in Northwestern Ontario. The property is in close proximity to the Rainy River gold mine and other significant discoveries. The company has an option agreement to acquire a 100% stake in the property.

"With gold prices at all-time highs, this is an exciting time to be advancing early-stage precious metal properties," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We are delighted to add Golden Rapture, which joins a very strong cohort of junior gold exploration firms on the CSE."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201428

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)