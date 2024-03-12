Crypto companies, non-profit organizations, decentralized communities, and VC funds join hands to push for an official Bitcoin emoji, added to all digital keyboards

20+ leading crypto organizations including BTC Inc, Bitget, Brink, Chainalysis, Hacken, Nansen, and Unstoppable Domains have come together for the 'Bitcoin Deserves an Emoji' movement, initiated by Nexo. Uniting the global crypto community, the initiative aims to introduce a Bitcoin emoji to any digital keyboard and emphasize cryptocurrency's triple identity as money, technology, and culture in today's society.

Uniting the global crypto community, the 'Bitcoin Deserves an Emoji' initiative aims to introduce a Bitcoin emoji to any digital keyboard and emphasize cryptocurrency's triple identity as money, technology, and culture in today's society.

This community-driven initiative starts with a 50-day petition on Change.org, followed by an official proposal to the Unicode Consortium during the 2024 submission window. The new, widespread effort for a Bitcoin emoji, once turned down in 2020, shows just how important blockchain has become in our daily lives.

Celebrating Community, Culture, and Collective Values

92% of internet users worldwide use emojis in their digital communications, according to Unicode. Originating in Japan in the 1990s, emojis have transformed from niche pictographs to key elements of online conversations, transcending language and borders to reflect our values, innovations, and contemporary culture. Similarly, Bitcoin, beyond being a mere asset, displays the technological breakthrough of blockchain, embodying principles of decentralization, transparency, and security. Its inclusion as an emoji would not only symbolize its indispensable role in today's digital and financial landscapes but also ensure Bitcoin is recognized as an integral part of daily life across the globe.

Voices of the Movement

Already gaining substantial traction, the Bitcoin Emoji Initiative showcases the unity within the cryptocurrency community and the shared goal of further establishing Bitcoin's presence in our cultural landscape.

"Bitcoin's journey reflects a remarkable blend of innovation and community. It's time its significance is recognized universally, starting with a symbol we all understand an emoji. Join us in making history," said Kosta Kantchev, Co-founder Executive Chairman of Nexo.

"Bitcoin is universal money for the world, it needs a universal emoji for every person, young and old to use," said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc.

"Supporting Bitcoin's development has always been about changing the world through code. An official emoji is a nod to Bitcoin's technological impact on the world." said Mike Schmidt, Executive Director of Brink.

"Bitget recognizes the significance of having a Bitcoin emoji as a universal symbol of digital assets in our everyday communication. This initiative aligns with our mission to promote crypto adoption and accessibility. We wholeheartedly support this endeavor and believe it will contribute further to mainstream acceptance of the whole industry. Together with our partners and the wider crypto community, we are committed to advocating for the inclusion of a Bitcoin emoji on keyboards worldwide," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget.

"We fully support Nexo's petition as this initiative to create a Bitcoin Emoji aligns perfectly with Nansen's commitment to fostering a more inclusive and expressive crypto environment", said Alex Svanevik, CEO and co-founder of Nansen.

"For a decade, Chainalysis has been dedicated to fostering trust in blockchains while aiding the advancement of the web3 ecosystem and assisting public sector entities in staying abreast of crypto developments. As a trailblazer in blockchain analysis, we've safeguarded and championed Bitcoin since its inception. We commend Nexo's advocacy for acknowledging a cultural symbol-the Bitcoin emoji-a testament to the era we inhabit", said Ian Andrews, CMO of Chainalysis.

"The definition of an emoji is a small digital image or icon used to express an idea. Bitcoin is now a well-known idea across all countries. CryptoQuant fully supports Nexo's initiative to facilitate the global mass adoption of Bitcoin," said CryptoQuant's CEO Ki Young Ju.

"The Bitcoin emoji reflects the essence of decentralization, representing a collective movement towards a more open and inclusive financial future for everyone. We align with Nexo's Bitcoin Emoji petition," said Sam Lekhak, Head of Marketing Comms at Liquity.

"We're thrilled to stand alongside industry leaders in championing a Bitcoin emoji, a move poised to give identity to the industry while also serving as a bridge between technical innovation and cultural expression," said Sandy Carter, COO, Unstoppable Domains

Join the Movement

Everyone is invited to be part of this historic community-driven initiative. By signing the Change.org petition and advocating for the Bitcoin emoji, everyone can contribute to celebrating Bitcoin's legacy and future. For more information and to join the campaign, visit bitcoinemoji.org.

About the Initiative

This initiative is a collaborative effort by 20+ leading organizations in the cryptocurrency space, united by a common goal to promote understanding, adoption, and technological progress of digital currencies. Participating organizations: Nexo, Brink, Bitget, Chainalysis, Polygon, Brave, BTC Inc, Hacken, CryptoQuant, Nansen, Unstoppable Domains, Liquity, Mara, Busha, Zulu, Cadenza, Bware Labs, Meta4 Capital, Sift, MarketAcross, Bitcompare, Bithomp, Milkroad, Crypto Oasis.

Website: bitcoinemoji.org