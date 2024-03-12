Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AUD3 | ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CV
Tradegate
12.03.24
17:58 Uhr
3,300 Euro
-0,020
-0,60 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2603,36018:51
3,3003,34018:39
Dow Jones News
12.03.2024 | 17:34
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding

DJ Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding 

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) 
Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding 
12-March-2024 / 16:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 March 2024 
Convatec Group Plc 
("Convatec" or "the Company") 
Director/ PDMR Shareholding 
The Company has been notified of the following transactions in relation to Persons Discharging Managerial 
Responsibility ("PDMR") in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Shares"). 
 1. Grant of Awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") 
 
On the 11 March 2024, awards were granted to Karim Bitar, Chief Executive Officer and Jonny Mason, Chief Financial 
Officer under the LTIP in the form of Performance Share Units ("PSUs"). These awards are due to vest on the third 
anniversary of grant, conditional on the following performance conditions: adjusted PBT growth, organic revenue growth, 
and TSR over the three financial years to 31 December 2026; and subject to a two-year post vesting holding period. 
Further details of the LTIP and performance conditions will be available in the Company's 2023 Annual Report. 
 
Karim Bitar: 1,025,891 
 
Jonny Mason: 464,221 
The three-day average share price, closing on 8 March 2024 of GBP2.76 was used in determining the awards. 
 2. Grant of Awards under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") 
On the same date, awards were also granted to Karim Bitar and Jonny Mason, under the DBP in the form of restricted 
stock units ("RSUs"), which are due to vest on the third anniversary of grant and are not subject to performance 
conditions: 
Karim Bitar: 226,266 
Jonny Mason: 122,863 
The three-day average share price, closing on 8 March 2024 of GBP2.76 was used in determining the awards. 
 3. Vesting of Awards under the Company's LTIP 
Also on 11 March 2024, share awards granted to Karim Bitar in 2021 under the LTIP vested: 
Shares vested Shares sold to satisfy income tax & NI liabilities Share price Total shares acquired 
 
592,209    279,106                      2.805    313,103 4. Vesting of Awards under the Company's DBP

On the same day, awards granted to Karim Bitar in 2021 under the DBP, vested: 

Shares vested Shares sold to satisfy income tax & NI liabilities Share Price Total Shares acquired 
301,460    142,077                      2.805    159,383

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Karim Bitar 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                    Chief Executive Officer and PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                        Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                        213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                 GB00BD3VFW73 
                                 1. Grant of RSUs under the DBP, subject to 
                                   a time-based vesting period of three years. 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                 2. Grant of PSUs under the LTIP subject to 
                                   performance conditions. 
 
                                                    Volume(s) 
                                 Price(s)                1. 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                                    226,266 
                                 1. n/a 
                                 2. n/a        2. 
                                                      1,025,891 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume                1,252,157 
       - Price                      N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction              2024-03-11 
f)      Place of the transaction              Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                      Jonny Mason 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                  Chief Financial Officer and PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                      213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                               GB00BD3VFW73 
                               1. Grant of RSUs under the DBP, subject to a 
                                 time-based vesting period of three years and continued 
                                 employment. 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                               2. Grant of PSUs under the LTIP subject to 
                                 performance conditions. 
 
                                                    Volume(s) 
                               Price(s)                  1. 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                                    122,863 
                               1. n/a 
                               2. n/a          2. 
                                                      464,221 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume              587,084 
       - Price                    N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction            2024-03-11 
f)      Place of the transaction            Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Karim Bitar 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                        Chief Executive Officer and PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                             213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Plc 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     GB00BD3VFW73 
                                      1. Vesting of Share award under 
                                       the DBP. 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                      2. Vesting of Share award under 
                                       the LTIP. 
 
                                                  Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
                                                   1. 
                                      1. n/a   301,460 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                    2. n/a 
                                                   2. 
                                                    592,209 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume                     893,669 
       - Price                           N/A 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2024-03-11 
f)      Place of the transaction                  Outside a trading venue 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                      Karim Bitar 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status                  Chief Executive Officer and PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      Convatec Group Plc 
b)      LEI                       213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type  Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                               GB00BD3VFW73 
                                1. Immediate sale of shares awarded under the 
                                 DBP to cover tax and national insurance liabilities. 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                2. Immediate sale of shares awarded under the 
                                 LTIP to cover tax and national insurance liabilities. 
 
                                                    Volume(s) 
                               Price(s)                  1. 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                                    142,077 
                                1. 2.805 
                                2. 2.805        2. 
                                                      279,106 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      - Aggregated volume               421,183 
       - Price                     2.805 
e)      Date of the transaction             2024-03-11 
f)      Place of the transaction            London Stock Exchange

Enquiries

Ria Banerjee, Group Deputy Company Secretary +44(0)7425655845 cosec@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2023 were over USD2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE: CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     CTEC 
LEI Code:   213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
Sequence No.: 309248 
EQS News ID:  1857091 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1857091&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2024 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.