DJ Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding 12-March-2024 / 16:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 March 2024 Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company") Director/ PDMR Shareholding The Company has been notified of the following transactions in relation to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in respect of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Shares"). 1. Grant of Awards under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") On the 11 March 2024, awards were granted to Karim Bitar, Chief Executive Officer and Jonny Mason, Chief Financial Officer under the LTIP in the form of Performance Share Units ("PSUs"). These awards are due to vest on the third anniversary of grant, conditional on the following performance conditions: adjusted PBT growth, organic revenue growth, and TSR over the three financial years to 31 December 2026; and subject to a two-year post vesting holding period. Further details of the LTIP and performance conditions will be available in the Company's 2023 Annual Report. Karim Bitar: 1,025,891 Jonny Mason: 464,221 The three-day average share price, closing on 8 March 2024 of GBP2.76 was used in determining the awards. 2. Grant of Awards under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") On the same date, awards were also granted to Karim Bitar and Jonny Mason, under the DBP in the form of restricted stock units ("RSUs"), which are due to vest on the third anniversary of grant and are not subject to performance conditions: Karim Bitar: 226,266 Jonny Mason: 122,863 The three-day average share price, closing on 8 March 2024 of GBP2.76 was used in determining the awards. 3. Vesting of Awards under the Company's LTIP Also on 11 March 2024, share awards granted to Karim Bitar in 2021 under the LTIP vested: Shares vested Shares sold to satisfy income tax & NI liabilities Share price Total shares acquired 592,209 279,106 2.805 313,103 4. Vesting of Awards under the Company's DBP

On the same day, awards granted to Karim Bitar in 2021 under the DBP, vested:

Shares vested Shares sold to satisfy income tax & NI liabilities Share Price Total Shares acquired 301,460 142,077 2.805 159,383

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Karim Bitar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc instrument a) Identification code GB00BD3VFW73 1. Grant of RSUs under the DBP, subject to a time-based vesting period of three years. b) Nature of the transaction 2. Grant of PSUs under the LTIP subject to performance conditions. Volume(s) Price(s) 1. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 226,266 1. n/a 2. n/a 2. 1,025,891 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 1,252,157 - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-11 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jonny Mason 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc of instrument a) Identification code GB00BD3VFW73 1. Grant of RSUs under the DBP, subject to a time-based vesting period of three years and continued employment. b) Nature of the transaction 2. Grant of PSUs under the LTIP subject to performance conditions. Volume(s) Price(s) 1. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 122,863 1. n/a 2. n/a 2. 464,221 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 587,084 - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-11 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Karim Bitar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Plc a) Identification code GB00BD3VFW73 1. Vesting of Share award under the DBP. b) Nature of the transaction 2. Vesting of Share award under the LTIP. Volume(s) Price(s) 1. 1. n/a 301,460 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2. n/a 2. 592,209 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 893,669 - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-11 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Karim Bitar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Convatec Group Plc b) LEI 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary share of 10p each in Convatec Group Plc of instrument a) Identification code GB00BD3VFW73 1. Immediate sale of shares awarded under the DBP to cover tax and national insurance liabilities. b) Nature of the transaction 2. Immediate sale of shares awarded under the LTIP to cover tax and national insurance liabilities. Volume(s) Price(s) 1. c) Price(s) and volume(s) 142,077 1. 2.805 2. 2.805 2. 279,106 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume 421,183 - Price 2.805 e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-11 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries

Ria Banerjee, Group Deputy Company Secretary +44(0)7425655845 cosec@convatec.com

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

