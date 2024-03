Referring to the press release published on March 12, 2024, the issuer of bonds will change company name to Ziklo Bank AB. No further actions regarding changes of short names, trading codes or FISN codes will be taken now. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1203104