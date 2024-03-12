EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

12.03.2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Street: Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 Postal code: 80992 City: München

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ECRPJ3SWQJUM30

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level + acting in concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Telefónica S.A.

City of registered office, country: Madrid, Spain

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Telefónica Germany Holdings Limited

Telefónica Local Services GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 March 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 94.35 % 0.00 % 94.35 % 2974554993 Previous notification 94.12 % 0.00 % 94.12 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) 513628651 2292849848 17.27 % 77.08 % Total 2806478499 94.35 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Telefónica S.A. 25.13 % % 25.13 % O2 (Europe) Limited % % % Telefónica Germany Holdings Limited 69.22 % % 69.22 % - % % % Telefónica S.A. 25.13 % % 25.13 % Telefónica Local Services GmbH 94.35 % % 94.35 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Telefónica S.A. and Telefónica Local Services GmbH (TLS) entered into a voting rights agreement regarding Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (TDH) under which all voting rights in TDH held by Telefónica S.A. and Telefónica Germany Holdings Limited are attributed to TLS. Telefónica Germany Holdings Limited is not party to the agreement.

Date

12 March 2024





