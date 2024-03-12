Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
WKN: A3CZHN | ISIN: NL0015000K93
Tradegate
12.03.24
15:56 Uhr
19,870 Euro
-0,170
-0,85 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2024 | 17:46
Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: Invitation to the Full Year Results 2023 conference call and webcast

Date: 12 March 2024

After closing of Euronext

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its Full Year Results 2023 on Friday 22 March 2024 with a press release publication time of 7:30 CET.

The Company will host an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts starting at 10:00 AM (GMT) / 11:00 AM (CET), and we would be delighted if you could join.

To access the webcast simply click on the URL:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/eurocommercialproperties/20240322_1/to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.

To access the audio call, please dial:

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 708 5073

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

US: +1 786 697 3501

France: +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66

Italy: +39 06 83360400

Tell the operator the password Eurocommercial

The call will also be audio webcast at:

https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcasts

An accompanying presentation will be available to donwload from the Company's website at https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcastsshortly before the start of the call.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
