Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2024) - The countdown to The Future of Insurance USA 2024 is on - May 15-16 is coming around fast. If this event is not on your radar, it needs to be ASAP as both time and tickets are running out.

Get registration sorted this week and save $400 on ticket prices - you'll be joining 100s of carriers in the Windy City. Just last week we received bookings from Allianz, Liberty Mutual, Intact, Horace Mann, Kin Insurance, State Farm®, Prudential, Fremont Insurance, USAA, Pacific Specialty, Openly, United Educators & many more.

Register now with your $400 discount - use code SAVE400 (code expires Friday, March 15th)

For 2 action-packed days, we'll gather 500+ strategic leaders AND technology innovators to ensure all key players are involved in the conversations that will shape the future of insurance.

Now, I can sense what you're thinking - why should I prioritize this event? Let me give you a few extra details…

AI is the biggest buzzword of 2024 - but without a strategic roadmap, it's just empty hype. All stakeholders must be aligned for it to have a meaningful impact. United conversations with technology experts, strategic leaders, and industry regulators at FOIUSA will give you a framework to capitalize on this unprecedented opportunity.

New perspectives, influential innovators, invaluable connections: 75% of our speakers are brand-new for 2024 and combined with the seniority and relevance of our audience - you'll want to meet everyone in the room. This has always been our USP and continues to be the most important and recurring feedback we receive from our community.

Written in collaboration with your peers, our detailed agenda exists to equip carriers with the competitive insights and tangible case studies you need to navigate current headwinds and drive your team forwards - not just an update on the latest insurtech.

Quality over quantity: No hiding behind a huge attendee list - we're focused on bringing together an audience of insurance carriers, e.g. Allstate, Travelers, AXA XL, Northwestern Mutual, CNA, Principal Financial, RLI Insurance, FM Global, Erie Insurance, Highmark Health, Group 1001, The Hanover, New York Life, The Hartford, Kin Insurance & many more.

Okay, now for the fun side - break down the corporate atmosphere and create genuine connections with fellow attendees at our offsite networking party, through interactive workshops, and during conference lunches.

Book here before EOD Friday, March 15th with code SAVE400 for $400 off

If you have any questions or need further info, let me know. We have limited availability remaining on our Basic and Business passes so it's important to make a call on this quickly.

Contact Information

Alexandra Wilson

Senior Project Director, Insurance

T: + 44 (0) 20 7513 4979

E: alexandra.wilson@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201425

SOURCE: Reuters Events