Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Expands Managed Services with a new Media Asset Management System

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is deploying an enterprise-level Media Asset Management (MAM) System hosted at its BMG Cloud Control Center.

Broadcast Management Group's (BMG) Cloud Control Center is the first purpose-built broadcast private cloud facility designed by its engineering staff to support a full range of broadcast production services. The new MAM infrastructure is running the best-in-class IPV Curator software. BMG is an integrator and reseller of IPV's Curator software for North America.

"After an exhaustive six-month global search and evaluation of all MAM software available, our evaluation team was unanimous in selecting IPV Curator," said Sean Wybourn, Chief Technology Officer for Broadcast Management Group. The features available to BMG clients include:

Remote video editing on 2MB Wi-Fi Remote render & conform Integrations with major NLEs Instant access to video archives Centralized & controlled assets AI integration Streamed frame-accurate proxies Powerful & configurable workflows Detailed analytical insights

"BMG's MAM offering enables global corporations, film studios, broadcast networks, and sports teams and right holders to centralize the management of their content, monetize content, track content licensing, support a dispersed workforce, optimize workflows, and leverage content among a wide array of platforms," said Dave Weiler, SVP of Consulting for Broadcast Management Group.

"As the leading broadcast managed services provider, adding MAM services to our client offerings was a natural extension. Our goal is to be a one-stop shop for managed broadcast services and cloud-based video production services. The combination of Curator and BMG's cloud storage solution positions us to realize that goal," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group.

Broadcast Management Group's managed services include:

Broadcast disaster recovery Host broadcast support Facility design and build

Long-term staffing and management Transmissions/global connectivity Consulting

Production facility management & operations Show format development Cloud-based production services

BMG operates client-own production facilities around the United States, all connected to the BMG Cloud Control Center

About BMG

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service global broadcast media company that provides a wide range of managed services to networks, film studios, agencies, and corporations. The company also produces large-scale news, sports, music, entertainment, and event live production services. BMG operates a proprietary cloud broadcast ecosystem (BMG Cloud Control) leveraged by its managed services clients and live event productions. BMG offers broadcast and event technology, including mobile units, staging, lighting, and sound equipment from its East Coast and West Coast hubs. The company has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, New York City, and Washington, D.C. In 2023, BMG produced 1,892 shows and 3,051 hours of live programming, including professional and NCAA sports, concerts, news, entertainment, and corporate events.

