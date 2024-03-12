Sensiba LLP: Sensiba Named 2024 Top 100 Firm by Accounting Today

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Sensiba, a leading U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, has been named a 2024 Top 100 Firm by Accounting Today. The magazine annually ranks the 100 largest accounting firms in the United States.

Sensiba, which joined the Top 100 list last year, saw its ranking increase 16 slots from 99 in 2023 to 83 in 2024.

The factors driving Sensiba's higher ranking on the Top 100 include impressive revenue and staff growth, growing ESG and sustainability offerings, and the firm's expanded services and software solutions, including accreditation by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to certify organizations for the ISO/IEC 27001 and 27701 standards.

"We're thrilled to be included among the Top 100 firms and pleased to be recognized again for our dedication to making an impact on the companies, communities, and people we serve," said John Sensiba, Managing Partner at Sensiba.

Sensiba enjoyed more than 37% revenue growth in the past year and increased its number of partners by more than 4%, its professionals by more than 7%, and its employees by nearly 22%.

Sensiba was also honored as a Pacesetter in Growth and Regional Leader in the West.

"After a strong performance last year, the West had the second-lowest growth of any region in the country, despite strong performances from mainstays like Sensiba and newcomers like Kruze Consulting and Capstone CPAs," Accounting Today said in its report.

Accounting Today, the leading authority and information resource for public accountants, reaches over 325,000 professionals across the public accounting industry.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-100 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

