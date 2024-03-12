CareHawk Announces Major New Product: SpotlightTM Revolutionizes School District Communications and Emergency Response

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / CareHawk, a leading manufacturer of Life Safety Communication products, is proud to introduce Spotlight, a software suite set to revolutionize mass notification and emergency response. A substantial enhancement to the CH2000IP and CH1000 platforms, Spotlight improves how schools handle emergency communications on multi-campus and district levels, streamlining daily communications between schools and district offices. Spotlight enhances communication flow to create safer and more efficient learning environments for staff and students.





"With Spotlight, we address the growing need to automate and connect school emergency response, at the local school level, between schools in proximity to each other, as well as district offices and first responders. We understand that seconds count and lives can be saved when emergency response is immediate, automated, and reaches all the right people at the right time. That's the challenge we have addressed with Spotlight," says Rami Michael, CEO of CareHawk.

CareHawk unveiled several ground-breaking innovations with Spotlight that transform school safety and communication. One noteworthy development is the multisystem capabilities of both CH2000IP and CH1000 Platforms powered by Spotlight. This innovation enables schools to deliver real-time priority pages to zones across the district from any connected locations. Furthermore, school administrators can now make intercom calls to any endpoint or administrative phone within the connected network, allowing for empowered communication between various departments inside the school and beyond.

Spotlight technology automates lockdown procedures, notifying neighboring schools, the district office, and dispatching first responders with a single button push. It also centralizes calendar and bell schedule management, enhancing administrative efficiency with remote updates, and eliminating onsite visits.

"Enabling thousands of our CH1000 school customers to enhance their existing investment while offering a clear migration path to the future of true IP-based technology was our top priority. Our customer-centric innovation roadmap and industry-leading engineering capabilities set us apart in the marketplace. Our holistic approach to emergency response and everyday communications empowers our schools to navigate the increasingly complex future of life safety communications," says Rami Michael.

"By significantly expanding the communication choices accessible to educational institutions, this integration will improve their capacity to respond successfully to various events."

CareHawk is a leading supplier of cutting-edge Life Safety Communication products and solutions to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, corrections, commercial, and industrial facilities. CareHawk is dedicated to offering dependable, effective, and affordable tools that enable school districts and instructors to establish secure and cohesive learning environments for staff and students.

