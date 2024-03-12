

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Rigsave Absolute Alpha Fund SCSp

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Mr. First name: Andrea Last name(s): Polzot Position: CFO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.40 EUR 3082.00 EUR 13.50 EUR 5157.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 3850.00 EUR 13.80 EUR 3795.00 EUR 13.30 EUR 2660.00 EUR 13.80 EUR 483.00 EUR 13.80 EUR 276.00 EUR 13.80 EUR 138.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 5348.00 EUR 13.188577 EUR 6581.10 EUR 14.10 EUR 5386.20 EUR 14.40 EUR 1440.00 EUR 14.60 EUR 5577.20 EUR 14.92 EUR 1492.00 EUR 14.620382 EUR 4590.80 EUR 14.960847 EUR 2827.50 EUR 15.10 EUR 1661.00 EUR 14.909091 EUR 1640.00 EUR 15.565 EUR 3113.00 EUR 14.90 EUR 4470.00 EUR 15.40 EUR 308.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.1475 EUR 63875.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





