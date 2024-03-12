Morocco has presented its new hydrogen strategy, while Uniper and Phillips 66 have announced plans to launch a green hydrogen project in the United Kingdom. The Moroccan government has outlined strategies to attract global investors to its hydrogen sector, designating specific areas and offering support programs. According to government sources, 1 million hectares of public land have been earmarked, with an initial allocation of 300,000 hectares divided into plots ranging from 10,000 to 30,000 hectares, based on project size. The government said it will safeguard and regulate the use of public ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...