Jolywood has suspended plans to build 100,000 metric tons (MT) of polysilicon capacity at a facility in Gujiao, China's Shanxi province. Jolywood said it has halted plans to set up a silicon metal plant and a polysilicon production facility in Gujiao, Shanxi province. The company originally unveiled the CNY 14 billion ($1. 9 billion) plan in March 2022. It said it is halting the project due to current conditions in the upstream silicon PV market. DMEGC has released its performance report for 2023, with CNY 19. 721 billion of operating income, up 1. 39% year on year. The panel manufacturer said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...