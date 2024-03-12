Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.03.2024
WKN: A0MM7Q | ISIN: FR0010451203 | Ticker-Symbol: E7V
Tradegate
12.03.24
15:57 Uhr
24,230 Euro
+0,750
+3,19 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2024 | 18:10
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REXEL: DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF 1.20 EURO PER SHARE

DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF 1.20 EURO PER SHARE

The Board of Directors of Rexel has decided to submit to the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 30, 2024, the payment of a dividend of 1.20 euro per share, by deduction from the results.

The right to this dividend shall be detached from the share on May 150F1, 2024. The dividend shall be paid on May 17th, 2024.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 19 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €19.2 billion in 2023.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX+33 1 42 85 76 12ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com (mailto:ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com)

PRESSE

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM+33 1 53 96 83 92tkamm@brunswickgroup.com (mailto:tkamm@brunswickgroup.com)


1 vs May 16th, 2024, as announced in the Q4 sales and annual results press release published on February 14, 2024

Attachment

  • PR - paiement of dividend vdef (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1b817bf7-0b86-45b9-b9e3-7270abaf4e79)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
