Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 | Ticker-Symbol: T61
Stuttgart
12.03.24
08:02 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHALLENGERX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHALLENGERX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.03.2024 | 18:12
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChallengerX Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

ChallengerX Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

12 March 2024

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world, announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 10:30 a.m. GMT on 4 April 2024, at the offices of 72 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 4QQ.

Further details on the arrangement for this year's AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM, which together with the Form of Proxy, have been posted to shareholders today. The Notice of AGM will shortly also be available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

ChallengerX plc
John May, Chairmanjmay@city-westminster.com
Stuart Adam, CFOsjadam@city-westminster.com
First Sentinel Corporate AQSE Corporate Adviser Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro+44 20 3855 5551

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.