ChallengerX Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12
12 March 2024
ChallengerX plc
("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world, announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 10:30 a.m. GMT on 4 April 2024, at the offices of 72 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 4QQ.
Further details on the arrangement for this year's AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM, which together with the Form of Proxy, have been posted to shareholders today. The Notice of AGM will shortly also be available on the Company's website.
For further information, please contact:
|ChallengerX plc
|John May, Chairman
|jmay@city-westminster.com
|Stuart Adam, CFO
|sjadam@city-westminster.com
|First Sentinel Corporate AQSE Corporate Adviser Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro
|+44 20 3855 5551