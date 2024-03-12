ChallengerX Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12

12 March 2024

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world, announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 10:30 a.m. GMT on 4 April 2024, at the offices of 72 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 4QQ.

Further details on the arrangement for this year's AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM, which together with the Form of Proxy, have been posted to shareholders today. The Notice of AGM will shortly also be available on the Company's website.

